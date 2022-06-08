Russian & Syrian Forces Hold Joint Military Drill In Damascus Following Israeli Airstrikes

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Russian and Syrian air forces conducted a joint drill over the national capital, Damascus on Tuesday. According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, two Russian SU-35 fighter jets and six Syrian MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircraft were simulated facing hostile warplanes and drones. Notably, this was the first-ever joint military drill by the Russian forces following the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war. In a statement released by the Syrian Defense Ministry, pilots of both the country dealt properly with the elusive targets.

"All elusive targets were monitored and destroyed while aerial targets were hit at night for the first time," said Syrian MoD. Besides, it also released a video of the warplanes that it said took part in the drill. Meanwhile, it also claimed that the Russian and Syrian warplanes carried out joint patrols along the Golan Heights and other parts of southern Syria. Notably, the major development came barely minutes after local Syrian television channels reported several attacks on Syrian army positions. Later, it was reported that the attacks were carried out by the Israeli missiles, resulting in infrastructure damage. The local media reported added that Syrian air defences shot down most of the missiles. Earlier on May 13, in a similar attack, Israeli missiles reportedly killed five people including, a civilian, and ignited fires on farmland in the area.

Balance of power: Syrian president called Russia's invasion of Ukraine " a correction of history”

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when the Russian airforce held a joint military drill in the already war-ravaged nation. Since September 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been helping to tip the balance of power in favour of his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad’s forces in the 11-year conflict that has killed half a million people. The same enthusiasm and trust were also exhibited by Assad when President Putin launched a full-fledged military attack on its neighbouring country, Ukraine. In a telephone call with Putin, Assad praised the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and termed it was a “correction of history.”

With inputs from AP

Image: AP/Pixabay