Russian Army Commander Makes Appeal For Winter Gears; 'boys Freezing, Nearly Naked'

In a desperate appeal for the winter military gear, equipment, and medical supplies, a commander of a group of mobilized soldiers from Russia's Kemerovo Oblast said that his "boys [soldiers] are freezing" and that they arrived nearly "naked." Addressing the region's governor, Sergei Tsivilyov, in a video now circulating online on platforms like Telegram and Twitter, the commander of the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment said, "I'm a combat training instructor of the 247th regiment, Stavropol city. I'd like to appeal to the governor of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Yevgenyevich."

"Sergei Yevgenyevich, the fighters [mobilized soldiers] that you sent to us to Stavropol Krai are almost completely naked," the military commander says, as he points at the uniformed men standing in a group behind him wih their weapons.

Video appeal from the instructor of the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment to the Governor of the Kemerovo Region, Sergei Tsivilev.



The man says that the mobilized have no equipment and protection at all. From medicine, they only have one tourniquet. pic.twitter.com/GFQmTZMKqx — Dmitri (@wartranslated) December 11, 2022

In the visuals, the commander says that the mobilized Russian soldiers have no equipment and protection at all and that for medicine, they only have one tourniquet. Emergency tourniquets are used by the military to save lives during combat by stopping life-threatening external bleeding.

The commander then summons a mobilized soldier, "come here any fighter," he asks as a soldier stepped forward with his rifle. "The boys have no thermal underwear, they are freezing," he is heard saying in the video. He continues that their bulletproof jacket has just two layers of plates that aren't sufficiently protective during the war. "Everything else [the sides] is exposed, the commander of the mobilized soldiers says as he turns the soldier around to inspect his jacket. On the territory of Ukraine, "it is pretty cold there" he asserts, adding that the objective to complete the mission may be challenging.

Soldiers' fate compared to OMON police that stormed Kyiv

As the visuals circulated, commenters poured in opinions. Some compared the mobilized soldiers' fate with “Otryad Mobil’nyy Osobogo Naznacheniya,” or “Special Purpose Mobile Unit" known as OMON. In Moscow SOBR and OMON serve as a paramilitary police forces. This riot and the SWAT police officers invaded Kyiv on the second day of Russia’s invasion from the Kemerovo region.

Ukrainian sources told newspapers that these weren't conscripted soldiers but stormed the Ukrainian capital by themselves via the administrative state of Kemerovo Oblast in southwestern Siberia and were taken prisoners of war (POWs). They came from the towns of Krasnoyarsk and Novokuznetsk, some 80 men from two specialized police units, Ukrainian Pravda had reported. Commenters compared the mobilized soldiers with them. Others asked how would an airborne regiment operate without equipment.

Earlier, in one such footage, more than 100 Russian draftees who were mobilized as soldiers to the war in Ukraine from Russia's Chuvashia region protested overdue salaries. They staged demonstrations saying that they have not been paid the amount promised to them. Men at the military training center in the city of Ulyanovsk said that they stood up to "fight for justice" with "their lives," but have now been facing umpteen hardships due to lack of pay. They appealed to be paid in full the amount promised to them by the Russian Federation. Russia's president later said in an address that he would take stock of the situation and would meet these draftees himself.