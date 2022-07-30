Russian Charged With Recruiting Political Groups In US To Spread Pro-Moscow Propaganda

The United States Justice Department, on Friday, charged a Russian for recruiting political groups in the US, aimed to propagate pro-Russia propaganda in the country. According to the department, Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov was working under the supervision of the Kremlin’s main intelligence services and was directed to shape public opinion on hot-button social issues.

The US authorities noted that Ionov has been recruiting political groups in Florida, Georgia and California, intending to spread the pro-Russia agenda.

Besides, the indictment claimed the Russian individual was also involved in luring group members to attend government-funded conferences in the US and social media efforts to suppress online support for Moscow’s Ukraine invasion. “As court documents show, Ionov allegedly orchestrated a brazen influence campaign, turning US political groups and US citizens into instruments of the Russian government," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the head of the Justice Department’s national security division, said in a statement. Moreover, Ionov is the founder and president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia -- a group which is fully funded by the Russian government. Despite having umpteen pieces of evidence against Ionov, it is unlikely he would ever stand trial in the US.

US sanctions against Russia

Notably, ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated the so-called "special military operation" against its neighbouring country, the Biden administration has been invoking back-to-back sanctions on Russian individuals and firms, intending to penalise its unlawful actions. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Europe to work collectively in imposing sanctions on Moscow to end the incessant war. While speaking during an online conversation at the opening of the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable on July 5, Zelenskyy said his voice is not enough to deter the aggression of the Kremlin and added the war-torn nation needs a united Europe to defend its democracy and freedom.

On the other hand, Putin called the European and Western sanctions on Moscow a "mad" step as he believed this could lead the European Union to lose nearly $400 billion. While speaking at 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum-- an annual Russian business event for the economic sector-- which is also popularly known as "Russian Davos", Putin said the country’s economy will overcome sanctions in the coming months. He emphasised that Russia has been focusing on minimising the effect of sanctions in a composed and professional manner.

Image: AP