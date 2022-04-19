Russian Defence Ministry Confirms Striking Logistic Bases In Lviv To Destroy Western Arms

As Russia continues to intensify its attack on beleaguered Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry on April 18 claimed that they had wiped out the logistic bases of the Ukrainian army near Lviv. The Russian Defence Ministry has revised its warfare tactics after facing strong retaliation from Kyiv’s army during the first phase of their incursion. The latest pattern of Russia targeting the army bases and logistics centres of Kyiv’s forces have come to the fore.

Russia is deliberately striking at Ukraine's logistics centre to deprive them of the weapons being supplied by the West, in order to weaken their response and military capabilities and strength. The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday confirmed carrying airstrikes at the Lviv logistics centre to destroy weaponry supplied by the West.

Russian airstrikes wreck Ukraine's Lviv

Amid its ongoing advancement to capture Ukraine’s eastern areas, Russia has been consistently attacking Lviv. Earlier in the day, a barrage of long-range missiles was unleashed by Russian troops on Lviv. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that five missiles have struck civilian infrastructure in Lviv. He asserted that Russian armed forces continue to "barbarically" attack Ukrainian cities by air.



Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi has also confirmed the missile strikes in Lviv on Twitter. The missile strikes in Lviv have been reported on day 54 of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mykhailo Podolyak stressed that Russian forces have been showing the world their "right to kill Ukrainians." He tweeted, "Five powerful missile strikes at once on the civilian infrastructure of the old European Lviv. The Russians continue barbarically attacking Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their “right” to… kill Ukrainians."

Five powerful missile strikes at once on the civilian infrastructure of the old European Lviv. The Russians continue barbarically attacking Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their “right” to… kill Ukrainians. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 18, 2022

Furthermore, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi stated that five missile strikes have been carried out on Lviv. Sadovyi added that emergency services were heading to the spot. He informed that they are trying to find more details about the missile strikes. The missile strikes are believed to have caused multiple explosions in Lviv. As per the AP report, Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have been less affected by the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in comparison to other parts of the country.

Image: AP