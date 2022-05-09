Russian Deputy PM Visits Ukraine's Mariupol, Says 'restoration Of Peaceful Life Begins'

Amid the ravaging war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia stated that its Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin visited ruined Ukrainian city of Mariupol, News agency TASS reported on Sunday. Though Khusnullin informed about his visit to the war-ravaged regions on Sunday, the exact date of his tour was not revealed by either Khusnullin or any Russian officials. "I visited the independent regions of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic. Also, I visited Mariupol, Volnovakha, Luhansk and other cities," Khusnullin said in a post on Telegram. According to Khusnullin's statement, he also interacted with the locals and assured them of providing a better life.

"The restoration of peaceful life begins. We will help. In particular, it is necessary to carry out large-scale work to provide humanitarian assistance," he said. Meanwhile, DPR head Denis Pushilin, who claimed to visit the war-ravaged regions along with the Russian Deputy PM, said that the construction of buildings in the regions was in full swing and added that the Russian forces will use the sea ports for the shipment of construction materials and other relief materials. He said that the administration has already hired more than 400 people for the restoration work. "Visited the Azovmash plant in Mariupol today together with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, as well as the Mariupol trade port. Work is full steam ahead there - 400 employees hired already," he wrote on Telegram.

"As it was planned, the first shipment of products from the republic will be shipped through the port in May. A lot of work still needs to be done for that," he added.

Why Mariupol is important for Russia?

Pushilin also claimed that they had also visited hospitals in Volnovakha and Mariupol, and added they have already resumed operation but need restoration and overhauling. It is worth mentioning Mariupol is an ancient port city and, since the beginning of the brutal war, Russian troops are showering the region with lethal bombs in order to seize the strategically important region. Though Russia claims to hold the administrative power of the region, Ukrainian officials have denied it on multiple occasions. The fall of Mariupol means providing Moscow with the opportunity to establish a ‘vital’ land corridor between the Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia. It would give it direct access to the 146 million-strong country, the Sea of Azov and ultimately to the Black Sea.

(Image: AP/@KremlinRussia_E/Twitter)