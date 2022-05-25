Russian Diplomat Accuses Ukraine Government Of Not Probing Killings Of Several Journalists

As the war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate with no sign of ending anytime soon, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations (UN) alleged that the Ukraine government has made no progress in investigating the killings of several journalists, while Western nations also choose to ignore the matter. Ambassador Fedor Strzhizhovsky made the statement while speaking at an informal Arria formula meeting of UN Security Council member states, titled "Protection of Journalists." "Today many talks about the allegedly guaranteed safety of journalists in Ukraine. Of course, we understand, that today’s Western world can either speak well of Ukraine or not speak at all. But there must be limits to this 'eyewashing' after all," he stated, as per the TASS news agency.

The Russian diplomat further claimed that Ukraine had ceased to be safe for journalists, particularly those opposed to the Ukrainian regime, long before the military operation was launched in late February. Strzhizhovsky stated that Ukrainian human rights advocates have documented numerous instances of far-right activists blocking TV networks that the Kyiv regime does not approve of. According to him, several instances of intimidating journalists and hindering their professional activity have occurred in Ukraine, with Ukrainian law enforcement being completely permissive.

Ukraine's media provocations could become global threat: Russia

"Starting from 2014, more than 20 journalists have died in Ukraine. This happened against the backdrop of an armed conflict in Donbas that the West tries to not notice. Unfortunately, there has been no progress in investigating those murders and most cases of violence, to say nothing of violations of freedom of media. It’s a pity that no one had enough courage to touch upon this episode during today’s Arria meeting," Strzhizhovsky remarked. He further stated that Ukraine's media provocations, which were planned in accordance with Western principles, could become a worldwide menace and backfire on those supporting them.

Russia calls on for measures to protect Russian journalists

Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry demanded Germany, other European Union countries, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations to take prompt steps to protect Russian journalists on their soil. "UN, UNESCO and OSCE bodies engaged in the protection of journalists’ rights should give an honest opinion on this blatant attack on freedom of speech and the security of journalists, the fundamental principles of democracy," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, on May 3, the European Council claimed that more than 10 Ukrainian and international journalists have been killed and many others were left injured since the onset of the war, launched on February 24.

Image: AP