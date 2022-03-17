Russian Diplomat Criticises West's Silence On Ukrainian Brutality In Donbass Region

At a press briefing on March 17, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated the West is turning a blind eye to Ukraine's atrocities against people in Donbass. She further added that the West steadfastly disregarded and stayed mute in the face of another another atrocity committed by their Ukrainian subordinates.

Zakharova stated, "Once again we see sheer apathy from the West. They zealously ignored and remained silent over yet another atrocity by their Ukrainian subordinates. As if nothing had happened. As if there was no mass slaughter of civilians."

Zakharova drew attention to the March 14 attack on Donetsk, in which the Ukrainian military launched a Tochka-U rocket with cluster munitions into the city centre, killing more than 20 people and injuring 37 more. This is a "barbaric terrorist attack," she stated emphatically, adding that Russia denounces the Ukrainians' methods of conducting wars.

In Makeyevka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces employed this type of ammunition several times, according to the diplomatic spokeswoman. "Thanks to the coordinated work of the Donetsk People's Republic militia, it was possible to avoid horrific consequences. Fortunately, no one was killed then, but civilians, including children, were injured," she remarked.

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor in an urgent request to the US Congress for more armaments to oppose Russia's attack on the country yesterday. In addition, US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine's military will get an additional $800 million in aid.

Furthermore, Biden's depiction of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal" elicited a sharp response from the Kremlin Press Secretary. Biden's statements, he said, were "unacceptable and terrible." Meanwhile, Ukraine's emergency services announced that the wreckage of a downed missile collided with a residential structure in Kyiv, killing one person and injured three others.

Moreover, according to a regular briefing from British military intelligence, Russia's invasion has essentially halted on all fronts, with its forces suffering huge losses and making little advance in recent days. Further, the UN Security Council is expected to vote on a Russian-drafted plea for aid access and civilian safety on Friday, but diplomats believe the measure will fail because it does not demand an end to the fighting or the evacuation of Russian soldiers.

Image: AP