Russian Embassy In Ireland Faces Fuel Shortage; Writes Letter To Govt For Intervention

The Russian Embassy in Ireland is reportedly facing a shortage of fuel for heating and hot water. The Russian Embassy has complained that several Irish companies have refused to deliver supplies to the embassy, The Irish Mirror reported. As the officials face fuel shortage, the Russian Embassy penned a letter to the department of Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney. The development comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the second month.

In the letter, the Russian Embassy in Ireland has requested `the government to intervene in the matter before they completely run out of fuel. Russia, which is one of the world's leading oil exporters has asked the Ireland Foreign Ministry to intervene in the matter which they have called a "clearly discriminatory case," The Irish Mirror cited the letter sent by Russian Embassy. A source has revealed that the Russian Embassy is facing problems as nobody wants to get involved in business with them after their military offensive against Ukraine.

Russian Embassy faces fuel shortage

The Russian Embassy in Ireland, in the letter, informed that their current supplier of fuel has refused to deliver fuel to them and they have contacted other suppliers as well. However, none of the providers in Dublin has agreed to provide them with diesel. The Embassy called diesel "an essential commodity" and added that they have very less fuel left and it will last until this week.

The source added that in addition to fuel shortage, the Russian Embassy is also facing issues with banks and many "more businesses in Ireland." As per the news report, the Bank of Ireland has decided to suspend their accounts with the Russian Embassy in Ireland. A second source has revealed that the Foreign Affairs department would not get involved in the matter.

In response to the question regarding the issue, Ireland’s Deputy Premier Leo Varadkar asserted that he does not have sympathy for Russian Embassy, Independent reported. Leo Varadkar pointed out they need to follow rules in Ireland concerning international diplomats. He stated that the rules under the Vienna Conventions describe how they need to behave with the diplomats and diplomatic missions in the country. As per the Independent report, he stressed that he believes that they need to be followed. After the Russian military offensive started in Ukraine, protests have been held by Irish people and Ukrainians living in Ireland to oppose the war.