Russian Envoy Asserts North Korean Builders Can Help With Reconstruction In LPR & DPR

Russian Ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora has said that Pyongyang might be able to help two breakaway regions in Ukraine with reconstruction and trade terms, Izvestia reported. He stressed that there are "prospects" for cooperation between Russia and "Donbass Republics" and called them "quite extensive." His statement comes after North Korea recognised the independence of the breakaway Ukrainian territory of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

Alexander Matsegora stressed that "qualified and hardworking" North Korean builders willing to work in difficult conditions could provide "serious help" in restoring infrastructure and industrial facilities destroyed by the "retreating Ukrainian nazis." He stated that North Korea's factories and electric power industry built with the assistance provided by the Soviet Union could benefit from equipment made by the heavy engineering plants and other enterprises in Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, NK News reported citing Izvestia.

According to Matsegora, North Korea has expressed interest in buying spare parts and units manufactured in the production base of Donbass. He acknowledged that the sanctions could make it difficult to establish trade ties between North Korea and the republics.

Furthermore, Alexander Matsegora stressed that North Korea's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics "was not dictated by any selfish considerations." Speaking to Izvestia, Matsegora stated that North Korea is known for taking action "in good faith" in the international arena and what it deems "right." According to the Russian Ambassador, North Korea is one of the few countries which can have a "completely independent foreign policy." He further stated that the leadership in North Korea recognises the struggle of the people living in Donbass as "fair."

Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with North Korea

Earlier on July 13, Ukraine announced to cut off all diplomatic ties with North Korea after Pyongyang formally recognised the independence of the breakaway Ukrainian territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned the decision of North Korea and said the war-torn nation considers the decision an attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Besides, it also termed the decision a gross violation of the Constitution of Ukraine, the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of political and diplomatic contacts with North Korea.