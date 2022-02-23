Russian Envoy Roman Says ‘Donetsk, Luhansk Applied To Russia For Recognition Of Freedom'

In the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine border conflict, the Russian Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission in India announced on February 23 that Donetsk and Luhansk have applied to Russia for official recognition of their freedom. During a press conference, the Russian diplomat, Roman Babushkin also criticised Washington, claiming that the US began its internal influence in domestic affairs in countries across the post-Soviet space, including Ukraine.

Russian Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission, New Delhi, Roman Babushkin stated, "Today Donetsk & Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence. But from the very beginning,US started its internal influence in domestic affairs in countries on all post-Soviet space, including Ukraine."

Today Donetsk & Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence. But from the very beginning,US started its internal influence in domestic affairs in countries on all post-Soviet space, including Ukraine: Russian Embassy's Dy Chief of Mission, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/bAJ7Mf7eqK — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

Putin recognised DPR and LPR's sovereignty on February 21

It is worth noting that, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the DPR and LPR's sovereignty on February 21. The Russian President recognised the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) as independent regions. In addition, just hours after the proclamation, Putin instructed the Defence Ministry to send troops into the districts for "the function of peacekeeping," as the Kremlin described it.

Following that, on February 22, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko announced that Moscow recognises the LPR and the DPR within the limits of their leadership's capabilities. Further, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, stated that when Russia recognises the independence of the DPR and LPR, it refers to the areas where they declared independence. Several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the European Union, have slammed Putin's move against the Minsk Agreement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI