Russian Expert Says Assessments Of 'demoralisation' Among Ukraine's Troops 'not Accurate'

In a stunningly rare assessment of the Russia-Ukraine war, a retired Russian colonel and current defence columnist, Mikhail Khodaryonok, seriously downplayed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear missile threats against Finland while also calling Moscow’s assessment of the 'demoralisation' of Ukraine troops 'not accurate'. Khodaryonok made the remarks while appearing on Russian state television on Monday and critiqued his country’s performance in the conflict which has now entered day 83.

While referring to the reports stating Ukraine's army’s low morale during a panel discussion on Russia’s state-owned television channel, Khodaryonok said, “First of all, I must say, we should not take information tranquillizers”, according to a Business Insider report. He said, “All of that, put mildly, is false." Khodaryonok also said that the reports are “not indicative of the general mood” while adding that the Ukrainian soldiers are highly motivated and “ready to die for their country” which is “one of the most important components”.

Khodaryonok slams Russia’s logistical failures

Furthermore, Khodaryonok criticised the professionalism and logistical failures of the Russian army and said that “the main thing in our (military) business, it's always to maintain a sense of military-political realism." Evidently stunning the other panel members, the retired Russian colonel went on to say, “If you go beyond it, then sooner or later, the reality of history will hit you so hard you'll regret it”. Business Insider reported that other guests in the panel occasionally interjected with Kremlin talking points and glared at Khodaryonok.

Weighing in on Russia’s threats in response to Finland’s expected application to NATO, Khodaryonok said, “Don’t saber-rattle”. Earlier the Russian foreign ministry had said that the Kremlin “will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop the threats to its national security” budding from Finland’s prospects of joining the defence alliance. Referring to Russia’s threats to attack Finland, he said, “Don't engage with sabre-rattling with missiles in Finland's direction” adding that the tactic is so poor that it’s almost “amusing”.

(Image: Pixabay)