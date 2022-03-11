Last Updated:

Russia invades Ukraine: Russian FM Lavrov Claims Mariupol Maternity Hospital Was 'base Of Azov Ultra-radicals'

Russian Foreign Ministery Sergey Lavrov on Thursday denied Ukrainian claims that Russian troops had shelled an operating maternity hospital in Mariupol.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Russian FM

IMAGE: AP


Russian Foreign Ministery Sergey Lavrov on Thursday denied Ukrainian claims that Russian troops had shelled an operating maternity hospital in Mariupol. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the top Russian diplomat alleged that the Mariupol hospital building in Ukraine had been used as a base by the far-right Azov Battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard. He claimed that the Ukrainian hospital in question has been for days under the control of a Ukrainian paramilitary group and Moscow presented evidence of this to the UN Security Council (UNSC) several days ago. 

“The Azov Battalion and other radicals kicked out all the expectant mothers, the nurses and other staff members. It was the base of the Azov ultra-radicals,” Lavrov said, speaking after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey’s Antalya.

Lavrov added that the reports coming from the former Soviet country that contradicts this were obviously meant to “manipulate global public opinion” about what is happening in the country. He also chastised Western media outlets for taking part in the propaganda effort. 

“I have seen reports … that were really emotional. Unfortunately, the other side of the situation, which would allow one to form an objective opinion, was not given any prominence,” Lavrov said.

3 killed in Mariupol hospital attack, claims Ukraine 

The top Russian diplomat was commenting on claims raised by Ukraine that Russia had deliberately attacked a military facility in the city of Mariupol on Wednesday. Ukrainian officials have claimed that three people, including a child, have been killed and at least 17 were injured following the Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol. According to BBC, the Mariupol city council said that the strike had caused “colossal damage” and published footage showing burned out buildings, destroyed cars and a huge carter outside the hospital.

Moreover, following the bombings, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, had expressed her horror over the reported destruction of the hospital in Mariupol, which has been under heavy bombardment for days. In a statement, the UNICEF chief said that she was “horrified” by the reported attack, which left young children and women in labour buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings. 

(Image: AP)

First Published:
