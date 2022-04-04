Russian FM Lavrov Terms Situation In Bucha As 'fake Attack' Aimed At Undermining Kremlin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday denied all accusations related to the slayings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow. Following the Russian pullout from the area on Sunday, April 3, Ukrainian authorities stated that they were probing possible Russian crimes after finding hundreds of bodies scattered around cities like Bucha - situated in Kyiv Oblast. According to Lavrov, the dead bodies were "staged" and images of them were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries in an attempt to defame Russian troops, TASS news agency reported.

Foreign Minister Lavrov further clarified that the Russian troops had completely exited Bucha city on March 30. "A couple of weeks ago, attempts were made to portray the situation in one of Mariupol's maternity hospitals as a Russian military crime. The attempts were undertaken with an overtly provocative purpose, as it proved out afterwards, and fake materials were presented that were exposed," he added. Sergey Lavrov further stated that Russia is well aware of persistent attempts being made by Western countries to politicise and even speculate on humanitarian situations in Ukraine.

Russia urges Britain to convene meeting over Bucha killings

"Of course, the international community is currently focused on the situation in Ukraine. We've had a long relationship with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and we have seen how this collaboration helps to tackle the humanitarian issues that people in eastern Ukraine face," Sergey Lavrov stated, according to TASS. He went on to add that Moscow sees the situation in Bucha as a provocation that threatens international peace and security. The Russian Foreign Minister also urged Britain, which chairs the UN Security Council for April, to convene a meeting over Bucha.

Poland accuses Russia of committing genocide in several Ukrainian cities

It is pertinent to mention here that Poland has proposed to create a special international commission to investigate the events in Ukraine's Bucha in the wake of civilian slayings. Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Kremlin of committing genocide in several Ukrainian cities like Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and Motyzhyn. He also urged European Union (EU) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders to take immediate action to destabilise Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine.