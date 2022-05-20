Russian FM Says Moscow's Special Operation Confirmed 'fears' About West's Plans In Ukraine

Russia claims Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine verified concerns about the West's plans for the country. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed during a press conference on May 20 that Russia's suspicions about what the West is trying to do with Ukraine have been confirmed "100%."

"All our fears about what the West was trying to do with Ukraine are 100% confirmed," Lavrov claimed without providing any further detail.

The Russian Foreign Minister added that as a result, all of the objectives assigned by Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly the protection of people in the Donbas and the avoidance of the creation of direct dangers to their country's security in Ukraine, will be carried out.

He said, "Therefore, all the tasks that were set by the President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin, primarily the protection of civilians in the Donbass and the prevention of the creation of direct threats to the security of our country in Ukraine, will, of course, be fulfilled."

Russia-Ukraine War

Moscow expanded its onslaught on May 19 and 20, demolishing civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolayiv, and Kharkiv, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues. Russian military assaulted the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk on May 19, according to the governor of Ukraine's eastern district of Luhansk. On May 19, 12 individuals were reportedly killed in Severodonetsk, and 60 homes were reportedly demolished and burned. The shelling caused damage to 12 residences in Lysychansk, 14 in Novodruzhesk, 17 in Privillya, 6 in Zolotye, 3 in Vrubivka, and 3 in Rubizhne.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, declared that the industrial Donbas region, which had previously been the target of Russian offensives, had been destroyed. Furthermore, Ukraine alleges that Russia is attempting to conquer further land in the Donbas, including the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, which Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

In addition, as the invasion approaches the three-month mark, the US Senate approved roughly $40 billion in new funding for Ukraine, the largest US aid package to date. The Group of Seven wealthy nations will also provide Ukraine $18.4 billion. Ukraine claimed that money was equally as important as "the equipment you give" in hastening its victory over Russia.

(With agency inputs)