Russian Forces Have 'fully Withdrawn' From Northern Ukraine To Belarus & Russia, Says UK

Amid reports of Russia restrategising its offensive in Ukraine, the UK Defence Ministry on Friday informed that the invading troops have completely withdrawn from northern Ukraine to Russia and Belarus. Providing the latest operational update on April 8, British defence authorities claimed "some" of the Russian fighters have been transferred to East Ukraine, i.e. to enhance assault in the separatist-held Donbass region as a part of what Moscow calls "phase two" of the "military operation." Meanwhile, Russian shelling of cities in the east and south has continued with Russian forces advancing further south "from the strategically important city of Izium," which is currently under Russian occupation.

In the latest report, the Ministry also noted that "many of the forces will require significant replenishment before being ready for deployment further east." Further, any mass redeployment from the north will "take at least a week minimum," the British intelligence report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued its artillery and airstrikes on the frontline of Donbass. However, despite refocussing forces and logistics capabilities to support operations in the Donbas, Russian forces are likely to continue facing morale issues and shortages of supplies and personnel, the UK Defence Ministry had said on April 7. The UK Defence Ministry also added that the Russian forces have continued to carry out their "illegal and unprovoked" offensive targetting Ukrainian infrastructure, intending to degrade the ability of the Ukrainian military and "increase pressure on the Ukrainian government."

Zelenskyy puts the ball in Putin's court

As the war escalated to day 44, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a dramatic offer to hold "direct talks" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. In an exclusive interview with Asia's largest media network Republic TV, the embattled President reiterated his willingness to convene immediate and direct dialogue, adding that "it is up to him (Putin)." President Zelenskyy said, “I am ready to discuss any topic but I would like to do that with the President of the Russian Federation”.

Speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Zelenskyy stated that he was ready to meet Putin despite the horrific Bucha "massacres." Simultaneously, he dismissed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's recent statements on alleged war crimes and extra-judicial killings carried out in the battle-scarred town on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city, Kyiv.

(Image: AP)