In a Global Mega Exclusive, Asia’s largest News Network, the Republic Media Network interviewed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday. Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Mr. Arnab Goswami’s no-holds-barred interview with the world’s biggest newsmaker President Zelenskyy lasted for 60 minutes and was telecast live across broadcast and digital platforms. The interview has gone on to set global headlines amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

ZELENSKYY PUTS THE BALL IN PUTIN’S COURT IN DRAMATIC DIRECT TALKS OFFER

The Republic Media Network interview has emerged as the turning point of the Ukraine-Russia war. In the interview, on the 43rd day of the war, President Zelenskyy made a dramatic offer of direct talks with President Putin saying “it is up to him”. In the interview, President Zelenskyy reiterated multiple times, his willingness towards open, direct and immediate dialogue with Russia’s President Putin.

In what was his biggest outreach yet to Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Zelenskyy said that he was ready to meet “at any moment”. In the Republic interview, President Zelenskyy explicitly stated that security guarantees were not a precondition to talks with President Putin. This is the first time since the horrific Bucha massacre that President Zelenskyy has openly declared his holistic intent to end the war through direct negotiations with his counterpart, and nobody else.

In a big statement, the Ukrainian President put the ball in President Putin’s court by even expressing his willingness to discuss Crimea and Donbass at the Presidential level. President Zelenskyy said, “I am ready to discuss any topic but I would like to do that with the President of the Russian Federation”. President Zelenskyy also made it abundantly clear in the interview to Mr. Goswami that he was only ready to talk at the level of President Putin, and nobody else. President Zelensky said, “the faster the meet with President Putin, the better”.

President Zelenskyy simultaneously dismissed Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s recent statements on the Bucha massacre as ‘rhetorics’ that he did not deserve a response.

ZELENSKYY DETAILS POSSIBLE SECURITY GUARANTORS, INVITES INDIA AS SECURITY GUARANTOR

President Zelenskyy made unprecedented disclosures about the security guarantees he is seeking from the world in his interview to Republic. The President not only named the countries he was seeking guarantees from, but also made it abundantly clear that he was “willing to move on talks before security guarantees were made”. President Zelenskyy said it would be “good” to have some basic commitments but talks are more important than getting security guarantees.

In a first-ever open invitation, President Zelenskyy in the interview to Arnab Goswami asked for India to be a security guarantor to help end the war. The Ukrainian President called for India to join the security guarantees, not once but twice in the interview to Republic Media Network.

The Ukrainian President, taking countries by name, specifically stated that he would be hopeful about Turkey, the UK, the US, Poland, Germany and even China among others as potential guarantors.

ZELENSKYY DISMISSES RUSSIA'S NUCLEAR THREAT

In his interview with Arnab Goswami, the Ukrainian President also dismissed the nuclear threat emanating from Russia. He specifically said, Russia cannot afford a nuclear war for that would mean self-inflicting damage.

ZELENSKYY BIG COMMITMENT: WON’T ATTACK RUSSIA WITH WESTERN WEAPONS

Speaking to Arnab Goswami on Republic Media Network, President Zelenskyy committed for the first time that Ukraine would not use the weapons coming from the West to attack Russia. This is the first such unequivocal declaration by Ukraine ever since the Russian invasion. President Zelenskyy’s commitment included the statement that he would use the statement to defend Ukraine and not attack Russia.

ZELENSKYY SAYS ONLY PRE-WAR POSITION ACCEPTABLE

In the most significant strategic utterance, President Zelenskyy ruled out accepting that status-quo and made it clear that Ukraine would only accept pre-war positions. This means that status quo-ante 24th February 2022 is the only option and the current status quo will not be acceptable to the Ukrainian President.

ZELENSKYY SLAMS HALF-BAKED SANCTIONS, TAUNTS U.N. FOR HOLLOW ‘CONCERNS’

In the interview, the Ukrainian President slammed half-baked sanctions by the West and said that they were “half-measures”. He went on to call out the United Nations for its inaction and effective lip service vis-a-vis Ukraine in the last 8 years.

The President pointed out how just the U.N. can do a lot but is instead simply just using the words “we are concerned”, which is “not enough”. President Zelenskyy in his interview to Arnab Goswami was emphatic that the time had come to use “ultimatums” and not “concern”. Not mincing his words, President Zelenskyy said, “ not too many of our citizens survived after they (U.N.) raised their ‘concern'”

Laying out his clear expectations from the U.N., the President said, “there should be an isolation” of Russia.

ABOUT ARNAB GOSWAMI: Arnab Goswami is the Editor-in-Chief and Founder of the Republic Media Network. The Republic Media Network is Asia’s largest news network with a consolidated reach of 400 million. Headquartered in India, the news broadcast and digital-tech company, has channels in Hindi, English and Bangla. A first-generation news entrepreneur, Mr Goswami is India’s most-watched journalist, who in four years has turned a startup into Asia’s largest news entity. With broadcast news experience spanning over 2 decades, Mr. Goswami has interviewed the biggest names world over. Mr. Goswami’s prime-time news debate show has been the undisputed prime-time news leader across Asia for over a decade. Mr. Goswami’s brand of journalism has pivoted around driving accountability, seeking answers from the highest offices on behalf of the people, and steering social change with ground-breaking investigative reportage.

ABOUT REPUBLIC MEDIA NETWORK: Republic Media Network -- Asia’s Largest News Network — reaches 400 million viewers in English (on Republic TV), Hindi (on Republic Bharat) and Bangla (on Republic Bangla). The Network, across all languages, has been a news leader across all time bands in India. Republic Media Network beams across every broadcast platform in India. Apart from its domestic audiences, Republic Media Network has booming viewership in the UK, USA, Australia, Middle East, Africa, Russia and across South Asia. Republic Media Network is among the only global news networks reporting from across the active Warzone. Republic’s reporting team is courageously on the battleground beaming the true scale of the conflict by travelling the length and breadth of Ukraine. The reports by Republic Media Network on the conflict in Ukraine are being watched across the globe on broadcast media, touching over 6,00,000 views every hour on live stream, and videos are being watched by millions across the globe

ABOUT PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY: Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the elected President of Ukraine who has been steering the Ukrainian response to the Russian invasion.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates