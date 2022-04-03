Russian Forces Struck 51 Military Targets Of Ukraine During Night: Igor Konashenkov

Amidst the relentless conflict in Europe, that has economically or geographically ravaged the two warring nations, Russian armed forces' spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Monday, April 3, informed that Russian aerospace forces have pounded 51 Ukrainian military targets overnight, Kremlin's state news agency TASS reported. The 51 Ukrainian military targets included four command points and two multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). The statement of Igor Konashenkov comes at a time when the unprovoked military aggression at the behest of Russian leader Putin has transcended the first month.

According to Igor Konshenkov, Russia had struck two artillery batteries, two fire jet systems installations and four field warehouses of artillery weapons and ammunition in Konstantinovka and Krestishche regions. In addendum, Kremlin demolished 32 support points and combat equipment in Ukraine. In a Facebook post dated 3rd April, the Russian Defence Ministery stated -

"During the night, 51 military objects of Ukraine were struck by the operational and tactical aviation of the CCC of Russia. Among them: four command points, two launch installations of the "Osa-AKM" zenit missile complex in the areas of Barvenkovo and Slavyansk, two artillery batteries, two fire jet systems installations, four field warehouses p agetno-artillery weapons and ammunition in the settlements of Konstantinovka and Krestishche, as well as 32 support points and focus area combat equipment Ukrainian Armed Forces."

125 planes & 88 helicopters of Ukraine destroyed since military action: Russian MoD

Furthermore, the Russian defence ministry informed that high-speed marine and air-based missiles obliterated an oil refinery in Odesa. In addition, three storage containers of lubricant materials in Odesa were destroyed, which were hitherto used to provide fuel to Ukrainian armed forces stationed in Oysk on the Nikolayevsky direction. Moreover, the Russian armed forces shot down two Ukrainian drone aircraft in Kudryashovka and Shurovka regions.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has also claimed that 125 planes and 88 helicopters in Ukraine have been destroyed ever since the onset of military aggression in the ex-Soviet state. It further noted that 83 unmanned aircraft, 221 zenite missile complex, 1903 tanks and other armoured vehicles of Ukraine have been destroyed. According to the Defence ministry, 207 jet systems installations of light fire, 805 field artillery and mortem weapons and 1781 units of special military automobile equipment of Ukraine has been demolished.