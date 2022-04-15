Russian Forces Takes Down Ukrainian Flags, Raises Own Tricolor In Embattled Kherson

On the 51st day of the ongoing war in Europe, invading Russian forces replaced a Ukrainian flag with a Russian one in the southern Kherson region in Skadovsk, which is temporarily occupied. Earlier in the day, Skadovsk mayor Alexander Yakovlev shared a post on Facebook stating that Ukrainian flags were removed from the city council building and the flagpole in the city centre this morning by the occupants of Skadovsk and that they hoisted Russia's tricolour flag instead.

Yakovlev further added that because they hoisted their flag, Russians claim complete responsibility for everything that transpires in the city and community in the future. He also stated that Skadovsk City Council would not collaborate with the occupants and that no executive committee member would work in the building under the enemy flag starting today.

"Will continue to serve Ukraine"

Yakovlev continued by stating that regardless of external conditions or the length of their term in office, they will continue to serve Ukraine, their hometown, and their community. He said that no flag can ever replace the hues of their yellow meeds and blue skies, no matter how many flags are hung on buildings and squares. He claims that every Ukrainian is passionate about their country and that Ukraine is unstoppable.

Earlier on April 6, Alexander Yakovlev stated that he was forced to flee the city after being threatened and pressured to cooperate with Russian forces. He stated that he fled the city because the occupiers sought his cooperation. He further added that he understand that staying in the city would be more relaxing for some, but the occupiers made it clear to him that either he cooperate or he will be sent to the basement. He went on to add that he is now in a safe city and he is continuously in contact with his colleagues and that the executive committee is still working remotely.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin began a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Since then, Russian troops are bombarding important infrastructure, as well as shelling residential sections of Ukrainian cities and villages. In the morning bombardment today in Tavriyske, Kherson region two civilians were killed and three more were injured.

Image: AP