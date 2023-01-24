Russian Girl Arrested For Calling for Peace In Ukraine, Likely To Face 10-year Jail Term

As Russia's aggressive military operation continues to worsen the situation in war-ravaged Ukraine, it has come to light that Russian authorities are punishing those found sympathising with Ukraine. A report has emerged that a Russian court has held a female student who was found calling for peace in Ukraine and now could face up to 10 years of imprisonment. A 19-year-old Olesya Kryvtsova was arrested by Russian police officers who broke into her home with a sledgehammer. The girl was charged with "discrediting the army" and "justifying terrorism".

The authors have also added Kryvtsova's name to the Kremlin's list of extremists and terrorists. According to a Mirror report, she will stay under house arrest until her trial.

19-year-old Russian girl likely to face 10-year jail sentence

"Olesya is a pacifist—she spoke out against the war in Ukraine," said Kryvtsova's mother Natalia, who also noted that her position was not liked by all of her classmates. "It seems that someone informed against her." "After that, armed police broke into her home and arrested her," she added, "but my daughter is not guilty of anything."

"She is a good, sensitive girl who hates violence and blood. Her only fault is not being afraid to express her anti-war position. Sadly, those who sympathise with Olesya can only whisper about it," she added.

Further comparing Russia's current situation to Stalin's era, she said, "We have no hope things will change for the better in the near future."

Kryvtsova was arrested by officials after she shared anti-war sentiments on Instagram and VKontakte, a Russian social media site. However, this isn't the first time Kryvtsova has been charged with supporting peace in Ukraine. Earlier, she had been fined 30,000 roubles (£360) for putting up anti-war posters in her home city of Arkhangelsk, 800 miles north of Moscow. Kryvtsova's mother further said, "Olesya has always been independent, capable, and persistent." For four years, she’s been speaking against military training in schools and conscription in the army. She told me: "Whatever happens in the world, weapons are only used to kill."

“Her biggest wish is for peace in Ukraine. We will not give up fighting for her. We are helped by some friends but sadly the majority support Putin and blame Olesya," she added.

