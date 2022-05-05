Russian Invasion Has Forced Over 70,000 Ukrainians To Migrate To Turkey: Reports

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine continuing for the tenth week unabated, new worries have arisen. As Russia’s Victory Day inches closer, it is being deemed that President Valdmir Putin would utilise the occasion to intensify attacks on Ukraine as well as mobilize his compatriots for an all out war. Amidst all this, reports have surfaced that at least 70,000 Ukrainian citizens have temporarily moved to Turkey fearing of Putin’s forces.

It is pertinent to mention here that the transcontinental nation is the largest refugee host in the world with over 3.7 million people from other countries. The country also accepts refugees from Ukraine, which now have an addition of 70,000. Out of the total, at least 130 children from Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region have been placed in Sakarya Province. According to Pravda News, Turkish businessmen are paying for their stay at the hotel for 3 months. Moreover, a thousand Ukrainian citizens have settled in the Istanbul area, residing inside hotel and industrial structures.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered what is now being dubbed as the largest migrant crisis in Europe since World War 2. As per United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as many as 5,707,967 Ukrianians have been displaced since February 24. Notably, among those who fled the ex-Soviet state included Ukrainian nationals with dual citizenship.

Credits: UNHCR

War in Ukraine enters 71st day

This comes as Russian troops intensified attacks on the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol as the war continued for the 71st day with no signs of cessation in sight. However, Kremlin claimed that they will cease hostilities at Azovstal and open a humanitarian corridor for three days. Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed that Russia is mulling holding a military parade in the occupied city of Mariupol on May 9 to commemorate the triumph over the Nazis in World War II. According to Ukraine, a representative from Russia's presidential administration has arrived in the southern port city to oversee the preparations of the 'Victory Day Parade.' "Mariupol will become the centre of the celebration. Debris, bodies, and unexploded ordnance are being removed from the city's central streets," Ukraine’s military intelligence stated on Telegram. Air sirens were sounded in various parts of the country including capital city of Kyiv, Kharkiv region as well as certain western cities.

(Image: AP)