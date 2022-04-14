Russian-Israeli Businessman Leonid Nevzlin Accuses Putin Of Arresting 20 Generals

In what could be termed as a sensational revelation, a Russian-Israeli oligarch shared unconfirmed insights from his sources in Moscow and claimed President Vladimir Putin arrested 20 generals. Leonid Nevzlin, who emigrated from Russia, further claimed that Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack, which he suspects was triggered by foul play. Shoigu, Putin's right-hand man and commander of the Russian army for the past decade, was a constant in the early weeks of the Ukrainian conflict but has suddenly vanished from regular Kremlin briefings, Daily Mail reported.

In protest of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Nevzlin stated last month that he is giving up his Russian citizenship. "Everything that Putin touches dies and Russia has become too fascist," he had written in a Facebook post. On Thursday, Nevzlin claimed that a criminal case is being initiated against former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich for speaking out against the war with Ukraine. The billionaire further stated Nevzlin that is expected to testify against his colleagues and friends. Nevzlin also went on to claim that Russian leader Vladislav Surkov has been put under house arrest. As per reports, Surkov was widely regarded as Putin's most important ally, having aided in the formulation of Russian policy for several years.

Putin to convene a meeting to review country's oil & gas position

As several countries consider reducing their reliance on Russian energy resources, Russian President Putin is expected to convene a meeting to discuss the country's current oil and gas position. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting would take place on Thursday, April 14, based on an evaluation report prepared by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Notably, several countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland, presented a blueprint in which they pledged to reduce their purchases of Russian oil and gas by the end of this year, claiming that Russia is using the money to attack Ukraine.

Russia acquiring weapons from Iranian smuggling networks: Report

Meanwhile, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias and regional intelligence services revealed that Russia is acquiring weapons as well as military gear from Iranian weapons smuggling networks amid the ongoing war against Ukraine. They further claimed that these weapons for Russia are being sourced from Iraq. As Moscow's operation lagged in the last month, Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs), anti-tank missiles, as well as Brazilian-designed rocket launcher systems, have been transported from Iraq to Russia, The Guardian reported.

Image: Facebook/@Leonid Nevzlin/AP