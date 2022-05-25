Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | Russian Major Gen Kanamat Botashev Killed, Ukraine Military Claims As War Enters Day 91

Ukraine's defence dept has claimed Russian Major General Kanamat Botashev have been killed after Ukrainian forces shot down the plane he was piloting

As the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 91st day with Russian forces continuously attacking Ukrainian cities and the ex-soviet war-hit country showing tough resilience against the Russian attackers, Ukraine's defence department has claimed that they have killed one of the high-ranking Russian officials. Major General Kanamat Botashev was killed after Ukrainian forces shot down the plane he was piloting.

According to BBC Russia, the information about the death of the 63-year-old Russian major general was confirmed by three former subordinates of Botashev, who were in touch with him until the plane crashed. On Sunday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in the sky over the Luhansk region. Notably, Botashev was one of the highest-ranking Russians who had been killed by Ukrainian forces. And with this development, Russia has so far lost as many as 31 military pilots, and at least nine retired Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine.

Russian Major General Kanamat Botashev killed: Ukraine Military

Taking to their Telegram channel, the Russian military pilots wrote, "Goodbye Commander. There were few people on this planet who lived in the sky like you. The sky takes the best; today it took you," reported BBC Russia.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian military forces released the footage of the burning Su-25 fighter aircraft and announced that the pilot did not get time to eject. However, Russia's Defense Ministry has not yet confirmed the reports of Botashev's death.

Russian forces launch 4 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia

Reports have also emerged that the Russian forces launched four missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday. The attack has resulted in the killing of a person and several have been reported injured, reported the Kyiv Independent.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Armed Forces on Wednesday published a video claiming that it carried out a successful attack on Russian infantry. 

Russian Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a brutal military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, the conflict has led to deaths and destruction in war-torn nations. Ukraine has claimed that its Armed Forces have killed more than 29,350 Russian servicemen since the onset of the invasion, and more than 1,302 tanks, 3,194 armoured military vehicles, and 606 artillery systems belonging to the Russian forces have been destroyed, per Kyiv Independent report. 

