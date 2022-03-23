As the war between Russia and Ukraine escalates taking a more dreadful, with relentless bombardment from Russia's side, the Ukrainian Defence Department has claimed that Russian military casualties have crossed those of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. According to the Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's General Armed Forces claimed that as of March 22, the Russian military suffered 15,300 casualties. Over the ten years of the USSR's war in Afghanistan, casualties stood at 15,051.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian armed forces stated that in the last 24 hours, their forces hit 17 "enemy targets," including "6 aircraft, 5 UAVs, one helicopter, and five cruise missiles." On the territory of the Russian Federation, covert mobilisation continues to replenish the losses of the personnel of the occupying group of troops operating in the war on the territory of Ukraine. "Military commissariats are trying to attract former servicemen to serve and sign relevant contracts. Preference is given to those who already have combat experience, "it added.

This comes after Ukraine claimed that they killed a Russian commander on the 28th day of the war. The Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security confirmed that Ukrainian forces have killed another Russian commander. Earlier, Ukraine announced that it had killed four Russian high-ranking commanders, including Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev and Gen. Mityaev. The Ukrainian armed forces said that Alexei Sharov, commander of the 810th Guards Brigade of the Russian Marines, was also killed by Ukrainian forces.

Yet another senior Russian officer terminated in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military claims to have killed Alexei Sharov, commander of the 810th Guards Brigade of the Russian Marines#StopRussia pic.twitter.com/SWg46i53Q3 — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) March 23, 2022

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 28th day with Russian armies continuously dropping bombs on different parts of Ukrainian cities, claiming the lives of citizens, the war-hit Ukraine is being pushed into a more chaotic situation. Russian forces are trying hard to capture the besieged port city of Mariupol, leaving it in "ruins" after days of relentless bombardment. However, Ukraine has shown tough resilience against Russian aggression. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian military forces had managed to drive Russian soldiers from the Kyiv suburb of Makarov following a fierce fight. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that as many as 40 Russian diplomats will be expelled from Poland for conducting espionage in favour of Russia, reported the Polish portal Onet.

