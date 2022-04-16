Russian Minister Claims Moscow To Remain Observer At UNHRC Despite Expulsion

Russia has claimed that it still maintains the status of an observer in the United Nations Human Rights Council. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said that Russia will continue to remain an observer at the UNHRC, Sputnik reported. However, the country will not be able to vote at the UNHRC. The statement of Sergey Vershinin comes as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine entered its 52nd day.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said that Moscow will continue to "submit proposals", attend the

"negotiations on resolution drafts" as well as make "speeches and statements," as per the Sputnik report. The statement of the Russian deputy Foreign Minister comes after Russia lost elections to four UN committees on Wednesday, April 13.

The United Kingdom mission at the United Nations confirmed the development in a tweet. Britain's mission to the United Nations added, "The UN membership is isolating Russia and stands with Ukraine."

As per a PTI report, Russia was participating in the elections to the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations, Permanent Forum of Indigenous Issues, UNICEF Executive Board and UN Women Executive Board.

Furthermore, the European Union delegation at the United Nations in New York also reacted to the development. The EU delegation at the UN asserted that the results of the election demonstrate that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine has "disqualified them from serving in key bodies of the UN." It further congratulated the newly elected members of the ECOSOC subsidiary bodies.

UNGA suspens Russia from UNHRC

Earlier on April 7, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. A total of 93 countries have voted in favour and 24 have voted against the resolution while 58 nations have abstained from voting. Before the voting started, Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya had called on the countries to support the resolution.

Russia, China, Vietnam, Syria, North Korea and Cuba were among the countries who voted against the resolution. India, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq were among the countries that abstained from voting.

(Image: AP)