Russian Missile Strikes Ukraine's Cherkasy Region, One Killed & Five Injured

Amid the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine in Eastern Europe, the Kremlin troops on Sunday hit the Cherkasy region with missiles, killing at least one person and injuring five others. Ihor Taburets, the chief of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, on Facebook informed: "Today the enemy launched missile strikes on the Cherkasy region. We have two strikes near the regional center. One person was killed and five were injured. An infrastructure facility was damaged".

Apart from the attack on Cherkasy region, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv also witnessed assaults on Sunday, making it the first such attack in the last three weeks. Russian missiles have damaged a residential building in Kyiv. The early-morning attack on Sunday, which the city mayor referred to as "symbolic" took place in conjunction with the start of the G7 conference, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Kyiv and Sumy encountered Russian missile

In addition to rescuing people from the wreckage, emergency workers doused a massive fire that engulfed a nine-story residential structure in Kyib. According to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, “There are people under the rubble” and many were hospitalised.

Klitschko further told local media that he thought this "may be a symbolic attack" amid the G7 summit where leaders are discussing ways to increase sanctions against Russia and to boost aid for Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

A kindergarten facility in the city's centre was also struck in Kyiv, shattering the windows of the structure and leaving a sizable crater on a playground close by. As per preliminary data, 14 missiles were fired on the Kyiv and surrounding areas, Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of parliament for Ukraine revealed. The missiles were 'Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles' launched from aircraft above the Caspian Sea, according to Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat.

Meanwhile, Russian forces on Sunday shot more than 150 missiles and shelled four communities in the Sumy Region. One civilian died, and one was wounded. Chief of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi made the pertinent comment on Telegram.

Zhyvytskyi claimed, “We have been under continuous enemy fire today. The enemy used cannon and rocket artillery from the territory of Russia. They fired unguided missiles from helicopters. Four communities were struck in the Sumy Region-- Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia and Shalyhyne,” Ukrinform reported.

According to the chief, the Krasnopillia village sustained the most damage after Russia fired nearly 100 missiles toward it. Privately owned residential structures, a water tower, as well as a farm suffered damage. One civilian died, while another was injured and rushed to the hospital.

(Image: AP)