Around six cruise missiles aimed at Lviv airport were launched by Russian forces on Friday morning. According to preliminary data, the Russian X-555 missiles were launched from the Black Sea region targetting Lviv airbase. However, the Russian missiles hit a repair plant area near the airport, where workers had evacuated before the attack, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said in a Telegram post.

Садовий: "Рашистські ракети вдарили по території в районі Львівського аеропорту» pic.twitter.com/bs79FGcwgv — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 18, 2022

No casualties have been reported as of yet, Sadovyi said in his Telegram video. Notably, Lviv is located in the western part of Ukraine, mostly considered as NATO's doorstep to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine Pravda reported that missiles were intercepted by anti-aircraft missiles of the West Air Command.

Putin and Zelenskyy to meet in few weeks

The Russia-Ukraine war has taken unprecedented turns even though peace talks are underway to ensure ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops, Kyiv Independent had reported. Noting the developments of the said talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide Mykhailo Podolyak on Thursday revealed that Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in the next week after drawing up a tentative plan on cessation of the ongoing war, NEXTA quoted.

"A meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin may take place in the next few weeks when the peace treaty will be finished," Podolyak said.

Podolyak's remarks came at the heels of Zelenskyy's speech at the US Congress on March 16, where the Ukrainian President demanded the formation of a "new alliance to stop the war." He had said, "We need new institutions...we propose to create a new alliance. It would be to provide all the necessary support in 24 hours. Such alliances will provide assistance to those who will fall victim to various crises and help save thousands of lives."

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine delegates have concluded the fourth round of talks until Tuesday (March 15). Following the end of "constructive" discussions, Alexey Arestovich, an advisor to the Ukrainian President had hinted that Moscow and Kyiv could sign the tentative peace deal by early May. Currently, the Ukrainian side has taken a "technical pause" to work on future negotiations with the Russian counterparts. President Zelenskyy has dubbed the developments in the deliberation "pretty good," further proposing for direct talks with Putin.

(Image: AP)