Russian MoD Claims Ukraine Stirred Provocations With Participation Of Civilians In Kyiv

Amid the relentless military aggression in Kyiv and several other significant cities, the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday stated that the Ukrainian side prepared provocations with the participation of civilians in a number of settlements in the Sumy and Kyiv regions. In its official statement, the Ministry wrote-

"In addition, the cynical provocation of Ukrainian neo-Nazis with the mass death of the civilian population in Bucha, carried out with the full support of the Kyiv regime, is yet another evidence of genocide against their own people."

"And this was done in relation to civilians who allegedly did not resist the Russian Armed Forces during their stay in the indicated settlement. All this is striking in its inhuman cruelty. This inhuman and terrible crime of the Kyiv regime must be thoroughly investigated with the involvement of international human rights organizations. But the Ukrainian authorities do not stop there," the statement further added.

The Russian Defence Ministry further added, "At present, the preparation of such provocations with the involvement of the civilian population in the cities of Konotop and Trostyanets in the Sumy region, as well as in Borodyanka and Katyuzhanka in the Kyiv region, has been completed. We know for certain that the Kyiv regime, in addition, is preparing yet another provocative material about the death of civilians, allegedly as a result of the actions of the Russian army."

"To this end, Ukrainian nationalists shelled the village of Dergachi in the Kharkiv region, after which they filmed the destroyed buildings and 'many dead' for transmission to the Western media. This action was attended by representatives of Western news agencies, the leadership was carried out by servicemen of the 72 centre of information and psychological operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, all participants in the staged filming from among civilians were paid a monetary reward in the amount of 25 US dollars," the statement further added.

The Ministry also warned the so-called “Civilized West” led by the United States in advance that the Russian Federation has an operational evidence base about the upcoming terrible crimes of Kyiv with "the filing and full approval of your own representatives."

Bucha genocide

Earlier on Sunday, April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days since Russia initiated attacks in these regions. The Defence Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, April 3, released the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city.

Several European countries like Slovenia, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy and a few Western countries have earlier announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats in their countries. Various other administrations, including India and China, have sought to probe into the alleged war crimes, while other nations are trying to impose stringent financial sanctions on Russia.