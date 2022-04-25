Russia's President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for orchestrating the assassination of a renowned Russian journalist. On April 25, Putin stated that the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation interrupted the actions of a terrorist organisation that planned to attack and kill a well-known Russian TV journalist Vladimir Solovyev. He further said that now the West has shifted to terror, preparing for the assassination of Russian journalists, as per the reports of RT.

However, Putin did not present any proof to back up his assertions. He also stated that the West will deny the accusations but they have the facts. He further said that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was leading efforts to destabilise Russia and providing advice to the Ukrainian administration. Putin also said that the West had utilised foreign news organisations and social media to incite aggression against Russia's armed troops, and further said that such behaviour should be avoided.

Diplomats should be calling for diplomatic solutions

The Russian President stated that he is surprised that many diplomats in Europe and the US are calling on their Ukrainian satellites to use all opportunities to achieve victory on the battleground, claiming that this is a weird kind of diplomacy. He said that they are diplomats and they should be calling for diplomatic solutions, according to RT. Putin also claimed that the West is trying to destroy Russia from the inside but they are failing. He said that Russians have shown maturity and unity and they continue to support the military's effort to achieve absolute security for Russia and its citizens.

US ambassadors would be returning to Ukraine

Meanwhile, both US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin stated on Monday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a failure as Russia is losing a lot of military capability. Defence Secretary Austin stated that the US wants Russia's military capabilities diminished, according to CNN. The two US leaders went to Kyiv, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reiterate US' support for Ukraine. On the other hand, US officials announced that US ambassadors would be returning to Ukraine.

Image: AP