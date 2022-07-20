Russian President Putin Criticizes 'golden Billion' Model; Calls It 'unfair & Racist'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the total domination of the "golden billion" model and called it "unfair, inherently racist and neo-colonial." Speaking at the forum, Putin said that the "golden billion" has been dividing people into first and second grades, reported TASS.

Russian President asserted "One gets the impression that the West cannot offer the world a model of the future." Putin made the statement in the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) forum 'Strong Ideas for the New Time'.

"The model of total domination of the so-called golden billion is unfair. Well, why should this “golden billion” of the entire population of the planet dominate everyone, impose its own rules of conduct based on the illusion of exclusivity?," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address at the forum.

Putin further said, "It divides peoples into first and second grade, and therefore is inherently racist and neo-colonial, and the globalist, supposedly liberal ideology underlying it is increasingly acquiring the features of totalitarianism, holding back creative search, free historical creation," according to the statement released by Kremlin. He emphasized that "golden billion" becoming "golden" is not a coincidence and it has been able to succeed in many ways. The Kremlin leader stressed that "golden billion" has been able to take a position based on the implemented ideas and added that "it is due to the robbery of people both in Asia and Africa" including India.

"It was no coincidence that this golden billion became “golden”, achieved a lot, but took its positions not only thanks to some implemented ideas - to a large extent, it took its positions due to the robbery of other peoples both in Asia and in Africa. But how - it was so: India was robbed so much," Russian President said in the forum.

New era emerging despite efforts of Western elites: Putin

According to Putin, elites in the present time continue to remain "terribly afraid" that other world development centres might present their vision of development.

In his address, the Kremlin leader said that a new era is emerging despite the efforts of the Western and "supranational" elites trying to protect the existing order of things. He emphasized that sovereign states can work for high growth dynamics becoming an example for others in terms of quality and standard of people's life and protection of traditional values as well as development models, according to the statement released by Kremlin. He called for making mechanisms of democracy fairer with the participation of people and people's involvement in resolving the issues related to society.

Image: AP

