Russian Rebellion LIVE: Putin Still In Kremlin, Says Peskov As Prez Plane Goes Off Radar

The Wagner group has launched an armed mutiny against the Russian military. (Image: AP)
Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock reacted to the ongoing situation in Russia and said that Germany is observing the developments closely. "We have been observing developments in Russia very closely since yesterday evening and are in close contact with our international partners. German nationals in Russia should definitely observe our adapted travel and safety instructions," she wrote on Twitter.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinkes said that he spoke with G7 Foreign Ministers and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the ongoing turmoil that has engulfed Russia. "Spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia. The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," Blinken wrote on Twitter.
After the Russian Security Service conducted a raid at a Wagner group property in St Petersburg, reports are emerging that the authorities have found a whopping $47m in cash in cardboard boxes near Yevgeny Prigozhin's office, Sky News reported citing Russian media. The leader of the paramilitary group on the other hand reportedly said the money was to cover salaries and other expenses for his Wagner fighters.
Amid the ongoing turmoil, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows detention for 30 days for violating martial law. Meanwhile, Wagner is already in the Tula region (neighbouring Moscow region) - 300 km.
Amid the growing turmoil, reports are emerging that the Insurgent Russian forces already crossing Lipetsk Oblast.
Wagner is preparing to seize military warehouses with nuclear weapons - pro-Kremlin Telegram channels are reporting. Forward detachments of PMCs reached the outskirts of Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region. There is a warehouse with nuclear weapons "375 objects" C ", 12 departments of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
Meanwhile, a helicopter of the Russian Army strikes at the car of Wagner.
Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claims that the group took the city of Rostov-on-Don without firing a single shot. In a new audio message posted on Wagner's Telegram page, Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his troops took the city "without a single shot being fired [by us]". He also stated that the residents of Rostov-on-Don were supporting Wagner and were calling them "liberators".
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service is denying claims that prison riots have broken out in Moscow on Saturday, as reported by Moscow's state-run RIA Novosti news agency.
SOTA news outlet and prominent prisoners' rights advocate Olga Romanova had released a statement saying that riots had broken out at Detention Facility No. 5 in Moscow, where political activists — including Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza — are detained.
Moscow is witnessing increased traffic congestion as pro-Kremlin reports suggest Russians may be trying to exit the Capital at the moment.
A Russian Air Force Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter is being reported to have bombed the oil refinery and depot in the City of Voronezh indicating that this was likely done to prevent its Capture by Wagner PMC Forces which are advancing the city from the South.
Wagner PMC has captured a military airfield in Voronezh region past Buturlinovka. Here, Wagner has T-72B3 tanks and Pantsir S1 SAMs which shot down a Russian military AN-24 transport plane less than 3 hours ago.
Head of Crimea, Aksyonov, the head of the Kherson region, Saldo, and the governor of Sevastopol, Razvozhaev, declared their support for Russia's Presiden Vladimir Putin, pro-Kremlin channels are reporting.
Meanwhile, here's a look at the visual from Rostov Southern Military HQ where Prigozhin is presumably located.
Russian presidential plane that has taken off from Moscow's Vnukovo airport en route to St. Petersburg, air traffic data on FlightRadar24 shows. The tracking system was lost over Russia's northwestern Tver region, where one of Putin's residences is located. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has denied claims that the Russian leader had fled Moscow.
Russian military vehicles are flooding the City Center of Buturlinovka near Voronezh,
"We seized the military headquarters building without firing a single shot," Wagner boss Prigozhin said in a statement. He also said on his Telegram that people have greeted his troops as 'liberators'.
File Photo: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023,
Summary of what's happened in the last few hours as PMC Wagner declares rebellion against Russia's Defense Ministry and leadership:
Watch the exact moment the Russian forces airstrike on the PMC Wagner convoy on the M-4 highway.
Things are getting intense in Russia minute by minute as Russian forces continue to clash with the Wagner mercenary group. Here's a look at the situation on the ground.
“Uplifting prayers for a peaceful resolution of the current situation as the Celebrant(primate) of the Russian Orthodox Church, I urge those who, having taken up arms in their hands, is ready to direct them against their brethren, to come to their senses. In the face of a common threat, one must maintain the unity of mind, and overcome grievances and personal ambitions. No matter how difficult it may sometimes be. I support the efforts of the Head of the Russian State aimed at preventing unrest in our country. May the Lord protect Russia, its people and its army,” said Patriarch Kirill in his address.
Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, left, conducts the Easter service accompanied by President Vladimir Putin, background right,
After reports emerged that the entry and exit of the Russian capitals were blocked, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is denying the claims that entry and exit from the Russian capital Moscow had been restricted as law enforcement conduct an "anti-terrorist operation" against Wagner. "Due to heightened security measures for conducting verification, difficulties with traffic may arise. [But] there are no restrictions on entry and exit from the city," Sobyanin said on Telegram.
"I urge you to remain calm. As the President emphasized in his address, our strength today lies in our unity and the consolidation of society."
Gunshots and explosions were heard near a Russian Ministry of Defense headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, this was the same region where scores of Wagner Group were gathered to take part in the rebellion.
Russian Defence Ministry headquarters in Rostov-on-Don,
Amid the ongoing turmoil, one of the Russian Presidential planes left Moscow. The reports are emerged after Putin said he will be working in the capital.
The governor of Lipestsk region which is located between the city of Voronezh and the capital Moscow, has urged residents to avoid leaving their homes and to refrain from travelling. In the Lipetsk region all bus services to the Voronezh and on routes passing through it have been cancelled until further notice, the Russian authorities said.
Meanwhile, in Russia's southwestern Voronezh region, an "anti-terrorist operation" in the region is underway. "The armed forces of the Russian Federation are carrying out necessary operational and combat measures. I will keep you informed as the situation develops," Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram. Gusev has asked local residents to avoid driving along the M4 highway, a major expressway that links the cities of Moscow, Voronezh, Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar. Wagner Group are believed to be travelling along the highway toward the Russian capital.
Southern Military district
▪️A counter-terrorist operation has been introduced in three regions: in Moscow city, as well as Moscow and Voronezh regions, with mass public events canceled in many others;
▪️In Rostov-on-Don, the situation is tense, but generally calm, as per reports;
▪️At 10 am Moscow time, Vladimir Putin addressed the nation, saying that Russia’s authorities will not allow the country to be split, and will protect its people. He added that those who “took the path of insurrection and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment.”
▪️The Rostov region authorities and retailers have said that there are enough stocks of food and essential goods;
▪️Regional authorities report large-scale closures on highways connecting Moscow with the south of the country. Airports and railways operate normally;
▪️There are not many comments from other countries yet, and those who have addressed events usually say they are monitoring developments. Some embassies urged their citizens to refrain from traveling to the Russian border regions.
▪️The situation at the frontline of the special military op is under the full control of the Russian Armed Forces.
Dump trucks full of sand are being placed at all entrances leading to Moscow. Russian Police have reportedly laid siege to St. Petersburg office of Wagner Group.
Russian helicopter KA-52 deflects Wagner's anti-aircraft missile. This is the same helicopter which blowed up oil depot in Voronezh.
Explosion reported at the Headquarters of Southern Military District in Rostov. According to reports, this is the same building which PMC Wagner stormed earlier today.
“The most important thing to defeat the external and internal enemy, who is hungry to tear our Motherland, to save our state, is to rally around the President, the Supreme Commander of the country's armed forces”, Medvedev said on Telegram
Dmitry Medvedev has been evacuated from Moscow with family and assistants amid Wagner coup threat, as per reports.
