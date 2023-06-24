Putin Hits Out At Wagner Group, Orders Killing Of Coup Leaders, Vows Punishment

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a public address, declared that Russia is currently engaged in its toughest battle for the future as the country grapples with an armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary chief. The ongoing conflict has prompted an urgent response from Putin, the Russian President, and Commander-in-Chief, who stated, "I will do everything possible to defend my country."

Things you should know from the entire Wagner fiasco

The address came after Ukraine's air force announced the destruction of 41 Russian missiles and two drones during an overnight airstrike, further escalating tensions in the region.

Putin condemned the actions of the Wagner Group, describing their rebellion as a "stab in the back" and an act of treason, labelling it an "armed mutiny" while also firmly stating that those who have taken up arms against the country will be punished. He emphasised his role as the President and Commander-in-Chief, vowing to do everything possible to protect Russia.

Expressing his commitment to safeguarding the nation's interests, Putin called on those involved in the armed rebellion to halt their criminal activities. He underlined that decisive action would be taken to restore stability in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city where Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his forces had gained control over all military installations.

Wagner Group's Rebellion: ‘A Stab in the Back’

Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of Wagner Group ( Credit: AP)

Following the recent developments in Russia, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of the United Kingdom has issued an update on the escalating situation. The MoD's statement sheds light on the increasing confrontation between Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group and the Russian MoD, which has now escalated into a full-blown military conflict.

According to the report, in the early hours of June 24, 2023, Wagner Group forces made a move, crossing from occupied Ukraine into Russia through multiple entry points. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the group, described this operation as a "march for freedom." Of particular concern for Russia is the city of Rostov-on-Don, where the Wagner Group has reportedly taken control of critical security sites. These sites include the headquarters responsible for Russia's military operations in parts of Ukraine. The development is said to be a significant blow to Russia's military presence and control in the region.

Additionally, the UK MoD reports that other units of the Wagner Group are advancing northward through Voronezh Oblast, likely with the intention of reaching Moscow. There is still limited evidence that has surfaced of direct clashes between the Wagner Group and Russian security forces.

The Wagner Group: the origin of the PMC

The Russian PMC Wagner group in Ukraine (Image: AP)

The Wagner Group is a private military company that originated in Russia. It gained prominence in 2014 when it supported pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. Initially operating in Africa and the Middle East with around 5,000 fighters, it has since expanded significantly. The UK MoD estimates that it has around 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, making it a significant factor in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Wagner heavily recruits, with about 80% of its troops in Ukraine reportedly being drawn from prisons.

Despite mercenary forces being illegal in Russia, the Wagner Group operates as a pseudo-military organisation and has been openly recruiting in Russian cities. Wagner's activities extend beyond Ukraine, with its mercenaries involved in conflicts in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, and Mali. The group has been accused of committing war crimes, including killings, torture, and other atrocities, in various locations where it operates.