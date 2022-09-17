Russian Senator Asks Putin To 'destroy' West, Warns 'real War In Ukraine Just Started'

A Russian lawmaker on Friday urged President Vladimir Putin to "destroy" the West, as he warned that the "real war" in Ukraine was only starting. During his remarks made on the state-run television, Russian Senator Igor Morozov maintained that the West must be wary of Russia's military might as the conflict in Ukraine entered a new phase with the Ukrainian counteroffensive with Western supply weapons. "The phase of us conducting a special military operation, while Ukraine and the entire West waged a powerful hybrid war, is over. Today, we need to understand: The real war is starting," asserted Russia's Morozov.

"We can't show mercy to anyone any longer...we have to change our own perception with which we entered this special operation. All of them are fighting against us....We need to protect Russia, we need to save our people and to do everything possible to destroy the West," the Russian Senator said.

Putin accused US of 'enforcing global hegemony'

Member of Russia's Council of the Federation Committee for Foreign Affairs echoed remarks made earlier by President Putin wherein he lambasted the United States for enforcing global hegemony by sparking the hostilities in Ukraine and exacerbating conflict. Putin blamed the Biden administration for its alleged efforts to maintain its hegemonic influence in Europe, as he also derided the West's rampant supply of advanced weapons to Ukrainian armed forces. Putin said that he ordered a military invasion in Ukraine in response to the United States' influence that was turning the country into an “anti-Russia” bulwark.

"They need conflicts to retain their hegemony,” Putin said at the conference. “That’s why they have turned the Ukrainian people into cannon fodder. The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to drag the conflict out, and it acts in exactly the same way trying to fuel conflicts in Asia, Africa and Latin America," added the President of the Russian Federation.

Putin slammed what he described as the "bruising Western sanctions" against Russia and its attempts of isolating the country. He maintained that the US made efforts to destroy the Russian economy and has been rampantly supplying arms to the Ukrainian military forces to fulfil its European agendas. Russia's authoritarian leader also slammed the US for its interference in the self-administered island nation Taiwan. He drew a parallel between the backing of Ukraine with the recent visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Putin accused the US of its alleged attempts to foment global instability.