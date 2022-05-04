Russian Shelling At Donetsk's Avdiyivka Coke Plant Kills 10 & Injures 15: Guv Kyrylenko

Amidst the ravaging war in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russian shelling at the Avdiyivka Coke Plant has killed at least 10 people and wounded 15 others in the Donetsk region. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military administration, stated that 10 people died and 15 others were injured in the shelling by Russian armed forces on Avdiyivka Coke Plant, Interfax reported. Kyrylenko further warned that the victim toll would likely surge.

According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the attack took place when the workers at the Coke plant were awaiting a shuttle at a bus stop after finishing their shift. Kyrylenko said, "The Russians knew where they were aiming." He further termed Russian shelling at the Avdiyivka Coke Plant a "cynical crime" and asserted that Kremlin will be held accountable for its acts. It is pertinent to note that earlier on April 24, the Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant were damaged in the shelling. The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office had, in a Facebook post, announced that Russian armed forces used a multiple launch rocket system, and fired again at the city of Avdiyivka, Donetsk region.

Russian forces trying to attack Ukrainian troops every day: Serhiy Nayev

Meanwhile, Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev, commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces, visited units of defending positions in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Nayev stressed that Ukrainian troops have been reinforced in dangerous areas, UKrinform reported. He called the situation of the territory where the fighting between the two nations is taking place "difficult,", particularly the Izium area in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as well as Velyka Novosika. He claimed that Russian troops were each day trying to attack Ukrainian forces with battalion tactical groups. According to Nayev, Russian forces have been making use of missile strikes, MLRS fire and artillery fire in the military offensive against Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a military offensive against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Since then, the hostilities between the two countries had led to the destruction of infrastructure and thousands of deaths in the war-torn nation. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that more than 24000 Russian soldiers have died since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 24.

Image: AP