Russian Shelling Destroys Varsity In Kharkiv, Zelenskyy Condemns Attack As 'barbaric Act'

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Eastern Europe has entered its 134th day, the invading Kremlin troops on June 6 launched attacks on Kharkiv's Novodvorskiy, Kyivskyi, and Osnovianskyi districts, leading to destruction of Pedagogical University. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, made these comments on Telegram. He said, “At about 01:00 a.m., (local time) Russians struck Osnovianskyi district, having hit an open area.”

The Ukrainian official also revealed that an administrative building was attacked and a few premises in the Novobavarskyi district were demolished. Whereas a higher education facility building in the Kyivskyi district was destroyed by the missile attacks, Ukrinform reported.

Furthermore, Russian invaders have even fired missiles on the districts of the Kharkiv Region throughout the day, which includes Izium, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Bohodukhiv.

Zelenskyy terms Russian missile strike on Kharkiv university as 'definition of barbarism'

Speaking about the strikes on Kharkiv region, the embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Today in Kharkiv, the Pedagogical University was destroyed by a Russian missile strike - the main building, lecture halls, university museum, scientific library,” as per a statement from Ukraine’s President Office. He further stated, “This characterises the Russian invasion with 100% accuracy. When it comes to the definition of barbarism, this strike fits the bill the most. Only an enemy of civilisation and humanity can do such things - strike missiles at a university, a pedagogical university.”

The President said the attack has caused damage to a monument that stood on the square in front of the university. According to the statement, it is the second Hryhoriy Skovoroda memorial. Despite being buried with rubble, the monument is still intact. Additionally, the Skovoroda museum in the Kharkiv area was destroyed by fire in May as a result of Russian bombardment.

Russian missiles hit Kharkiv

Apart from this, Oleh Syniehubov on Monday morning said that the invading forces fired missiles toward the regional centre, which claimed the lives of three people and injured six others. He added that a secondary school had also been targeted by the attackers. Synehubov said in a Telegram post, "Unfortunately, in the region in the past 24 hours, three residents of the village of Bezruky of the Derhachiv community died as a result of occupiers’ actions. The Russians shelled the village using artillery. Six people were injured.”

According to media reports, Russia launches airstrikes against Kharkiv every morning, targeting commercial and residential buildings. On July 3, an early enemy bombardment resulted in one civilian death and four additional injuries.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that it seemed as though the Western artillery—the weaponry they acquired from their allies, began to function quite well. He added that on depots and other key locations for the occupiers' logistics, their defenders inflict quite obvious damage. And as a result, the Russian army's capacity for offense is severely diminished, Zelenskyy noted.

(Image: AP)