Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Maria Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s state TV Channel One, on Monday interrupted her network’s own live broadcast, protesting her opposition to the invasion of the former Soviet nation. Holding up a sign behind the studio presenter with slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine, Ovsyannikova on Monday told viewers that they are being lied to. During the "Vremya" news program, she rushed in front of the camera with a poster that read “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda”.

The sign, in English and Russian, read, “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." Another phrase, which looked like "Russians against war," was partly obscured.

На Первом канале в прямом эфире выбежала женщина с плакатом pic.twitter.com/3EMbhSdIGU — Ярослав Конвей (@YaroslavConway) March 14, 2022

According to Russian-state news agency, TASS, Maria Ovsyannikova was later arrested. The news agency had previously called her an “outsider” before later calling her an editor at Channel One, the state TV network in question. TASS stated that Ovsyannikova could be held liable for her actions under the nation’s criminal code, which Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally recently expanded, criminalizing even calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “war”.

Ovsyannikova 'ashamed of telling lies on TV'

Separately, in a pre-recorded video message, Ovsyannikova had also said that now was the time for the Russian people to rise up against the ongoing conflict. She said that it is up to the Russians to stop this “madness”. “Come out to rallies, don't be afraid of anything, they can't jail us all,” she added in her video. Moreover, the Russian journalist also went on to express regret for working for the network and for her role in fomenting the Kremlin’s propaganda.

According to Business Insider, she said, “Unfortunately, in recent years I have been working on Channel One, doing Kremlin propaganda. And now I am very ashamed of it. Ashamed of telling lies from the TV screen. Ashamed that I [was] allowed to zombify Russian people."

Ovsyannikova blamed the Kremlin leader directly for the war, calling it a crime. She said that only one person is responsible for this aggression and this man is Vladimir Putin. Ovsyannikova also informed that her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian. She said that the necklace around her neck is a symbol of the fact that Russia must immediately stop the “fratricidal war”.

Девушка, которая вышла в кадр во время прямого эфира программы «Время» на «Первом канале» с антивоенным плакатом — сотрудница канала Мария Овсянникова.



После появления в эфире девушку задержали. Сейчас она находится в ОВД «Останкино», об этом сообщают друзья Овсянниковой. pic.twitter.com/15eJTC1zoH — Ярослав Конвей (@YaroslavConway) March 14, 2022

It is to mention that according to Russian investigative news website Agentsvo, more than 150 journalists had fled the nation amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Kremlin has stepped up efforts to punish dissidents to a conflict for which it is illegal to publically call a war. Thousands of antiwar protesters have also been reported arrested amid Russia’s crackdown.

Zelenskyy thanks Ovsyannikova for protesting against war

Meanwhile, in his daily video address in Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Maria Ovsyannikova. Zelenskyy stated that he is thankful to those Russians that do not cease trying to get the truth out. He went on to added that he is “personally” thankful to the girl who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war.

“I am thankful to those Russians that do not cease trying to get the truth out, who fight against disinformation and tell the truth, tell real facts to their friends, relatives. And personally to the girl who entered the studio of Channel 1 with a poster against the war. To those who are not afraid to protest, before your country closes totally from the rest of the world, turning into a very big North Korea. You need to fight, you shouldn't miss your own chance,” Zelenskyy said.

