Russia’s Alleged Willingness To Start Peace Talks Is A 'smokescreen', Says Ukrainian FM

As the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv shows no signs of subsiding, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that any assertions made by Russia about starting new peace negotiations are only a "smokescreen". Taking to Twitter, Kuleba said, “There is nothing more cynical than Putin’s henchmen saying Russia is ready for peace talks.” He further noted that every day, they hear and see Russia's acts of "readiness" with artillery attacks, terrorising communities with missiles, and mass atrocity crimes.

Besides this, in July, after the invading troops attacked the prison housing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Olenivka, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba urged the international community to identify Russia as a "terrorist state." Kuleba asked the allies of the beleaguered country to "strongly condemn" the alleged war crime committed by Moscow. In a tweet, he called the activities of Russia a "brutal violation" of international and humanitarian law, as per media reports.

Kuleba urged the international community to identify Russia as a "terrorist state"

Kukeba urged the United Nations to condemn Russia for targeting the Olenivka detention facility, noting that the crimes were caused by the willful bombardment of Russian soldiers. He appealed to the top peacekeeping organisation to go there and gather all the information about the "heinous crime." After Russian soldiers reportedly bombarded the colony "to cover up torture and murder," he also urged the International Red Cross to examine all Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Additionally, it is pertinent to mention that since the commencement of the war on February 24, countries all across the globe have been providing weapons to war-torn Ukraine to fight against Russia’s “unjustified” aggression.

'Military help given to Ukraine is not "charity"': Dmytro Kuleba

Earlier in July, Kuleba stated that the military help given to his country is not "charity." In a guest essay that was published in The New York Times, he referred to the military assistance provided to Ukraine as "a necessary investment" for the long-term security of Europe. He said that after "repelling Russian invasion," the Ukrainian armed forces will become one of Europe's most competent" militaries and endeavour to maintain the continent's security.

The Ukrainian FM stressed that Russia is still focused on starting wars and that its goals are to "shatter the west" and "ruin Ukraine," as per media reports. He argued that Russia's cease-fire would enable Moscow soldiers to pause their aggressive behaviour before picking up where they left off before restarting the onslaught. In the guest essay for The New York Times, he said that they should reject Russia's "unfavourable ceasefire proposals" and keep trying to destroy Russian soldiers. According to Kuleba, Russia is not "serious" about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)