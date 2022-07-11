Russia's Ally Belarus' Lukashenko Faces Wrath Of Own Military For Involvement In War

Putin's steadfast ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been witnessing increasing opposition from his own military forces for his stance in the ongoing Ukrainian war, the Express reported as it obtained a joint letter written by top military officers addressed to Lukashenko, Saturday. Russia's ally Belarus may be facing an internal military revolt against their leader, the paper revealed, adding that officers have voiced contradiction against Lukashenko's plans of sending Belarusian military to fight Ukraine.

Senior officers from the fifth brigade of the Special Forces, in an open letter to Lukashenko, have warned against such a move labelling the decision of involving in the Ukrainian conflict as a "pure suicide," according to Express. "By entering the war against Ukraine, Belarus will be evicted from the community of civilized states and will be an international outcast for many years to come," the military officers wrote in the letter seen by the paper.

"At the present moment officers from the fifth brigade of the Special Forces have observed the most serious infringement of Clause One of the Belarus Constitution by Russia's highest political leadership," the letter read. "According to this Clause, the Belarus Republic maintains supremacy and full authority on its own territory," it continued.

'We have to be ready...': Lukashenko

Authoritative Belarusian President Lukashenko had earlier held a meeting with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov in Minsk, and had pledged support in the ongoing aggression in Ukraine. In a shocking suggestion, Lukashenko had asked its ally Russia to get ready to deploy 'nuclear weapons' to counter the Western nations' acts of global hegemony. “We have not done it yet. But we have to be ready,” Lukashenko said, lambasting the West for conducting nuclear drills to subvert Russia and Belarus. Speaking alongside Lavrov, Lukashenko had accused the West of a bias, stressing that "we have to defend ourselves." Russia's foreign minister agreed that these types of nuclear drills are in violation of the international Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1968.

Belarusian leader had also told the reporters in Minsk that his regime will continue to lend active support to Russia in its "fight against Nazism," adding that Minsk remains steadfast with "fraternal Russia," Express reported. In response to their leader's plans, military of Belarus has accused the Russian President of "destroying" their sovereignty and dragging the ally nation into the conflict. According to the letter cited, they reiterated that the "two countries had always enjoyed friendly relations and denounced the Kremlin's war as 'totally unprovoked".