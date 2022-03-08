Amid the intensified Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian National Center for Defense Management informed that Russia's Baltic Fleet troops have begun monitoring the United States guided-missile destroyers, which have entered the Baltic Sea. According to the centre, which is a part of the Russian Defense Ministry, “Forces and facilities of the Baltic Fleet have embarked on tracking the actions of US guided-missile destroyers USS Donald Cook and USS Forrest Sherman that entered the Baltic Sea,” Tass reported.

Further, the nuclear-capable Tomahawk cruise missiles which have a range of up to 2,500 kilometres are the main weaponry of the USS Donald Cook, a fourth-generation destroyer. There are 56 or 96 of these missiles in the basic and strike armament variants, respectively. As per Tass, this warship is a member of Destroyer Squadron 60 of the United States Navy. The USS Forrest Sherman is based in Norfolk.

Ukrainian Marine Corps attack suspected enemy ship amid Russia-Ukraine war

In addition, this statement came after the Ukrainian Marine Corps troops have attacked an enemy ship on March 7, while guarding the Odesa region, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously warned that Russian soldiers would attack Odesa, as per media reports.

Сьогодні, 07 березня 2022 року, підрозділи морської піхоти Військово-Морських Сил ЗС України, що захищають Одещину вразили ворожий корабель.

18+ На відео присутня ненормативна лексика#stoprussiahttps://t.co/ObLfwFQRYY — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) March 7, 2022

With a community of about one million inhabitants, Odesa is a renowned Black Sea port city in Ukraine. In Odesa Oblast, Russian soldiers began missile attacks against the region's infrastructure. The bulk of inhabitants trapped in the city, according to Ukrainian authorities, are living underground to avoid near-constant bombardment by encircling Russian soldiers, who have cut off food, water, electricity, as well as heating supplies.

Apart from this, in the month of February Russia has sent six warships from its navy to the Black Sea to participate in the military drills. The Baltic and Northern Fleets travelled via the Bosphorus strait, as per Russia's Ministry of Defense, to participate in the pre-announced military manoeuvres in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces stated on Sunday that over 11,000 Russian personnel were killed since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24. According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the intensity of the combat has temporarily decreased due to the enemy's huge casualties. He went on to say that Russian invaders are aiming to concentrate their efforts on a fresh round of attacks.

(Image: AP)