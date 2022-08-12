Russia's Court Orders House Arrest For Journalist Who Raised 'No War' Sign On Live TV

In the midst of the ruthless war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Russian journalist who once garnered world headlines by engaging in an on-air protest during the early stages of the invasion was put under house arrest on Thursday due to her participation in another anti-war rally. According to a The New York Post report, in order to conduct an investigation and prepare for potential prosecution, a Russian court ordered former state-TV producer Marina Ovsyannikova to serve two-month house detention. She has been accused of spreading "false information" about the nation's military.

It is pertinent to mention that following a house raid on Wednesday, August 10, Ovsyannikova was taken into custody.

Charges were brought against Ovsyannikova after she appeared in public holding a banner during a protest in July that said, "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a killer, his soldiers are fascists." The banner added, “352 children have been killed (in Ukraine). How many more children should die for you to stop?”

Russian TV journalist may spend up to ten years in prison if found guilty

Furthermore, the journalist may spend up to ten years in prison if found guilty of breaking Russian law that forbids criticising the armed forces. Ovsyannikova even protested in court on Thursday by holding up a new placard that said, "Let the murdered children come to you in your dreams at night," The New York Post reported.

Marina Ovsyannikova, who was a television editor for Channel One, created headlines when she appeared in front of the camera during a prime-time news show on state television in the month of March with a sign that said "No War", as per media reports. For objecting to Russia's military action in Ukraine live on television, the 43-year-old Ovsyannikova was arrested soon after her stunt and held for over 12 hours in a hidden location, Daily Mail reported.

Besides this, in July, following a brief arrest by the Moscow police, Ovsyannikova was freed on July 18. Her attorney claimed that no information was available on her whereabouts after being released. On July 17, the TV reporter posted pictures of her detention to social media, showing two security personnel carrying the journalist to a vehicle.

Radio Free Europe reported that the journalist's attorney said she was detained on July 17 at her home in Moscow. On her Instagram page, Ovsyannikova confirmed the same, writing that she had been transported to the Krasnoselsky district police station. The media person claimed in a different post that she had been accused of defaming the Russian army's efforts. She also mentioned a news interview in which she backed opposition lawmaker Ilya Yashin.