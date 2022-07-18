Russia's Def Min Shoigu Instructs 'Vostok Group' To Attack Long-range Weapons Of Ukraine

In a recent development, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected the country's 'Vostok group', involved in a "special military operation" in Ukraine. According to reports, the group's commander also presented a report to the minister on the current situation and the accomplishment of tasks to defeat the enemy. "The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu, inspected the Russian grouping Vostok, which is carrying out the tasks of a special military operation in Ukraine," the country's Defence Ministry stated, as per the TASS news agency.

The Russian Defence Minister also instructed the group to use high-precision munitions to attack long-range weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Further, Shoigu also noted the strengthening of the strike capabilities of the group. Meanwhile, the Vostok group's commander, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, briefed the minister about the situation and the advancement of the assigned combat missions to defeat enemy troops in the area of duty, the Russian Defence Minister added.

Shoigu reviews troops' progress in Ukraine

Earlier on Saturday, July 16, Shoigu also visited Ukraine to review the progress made by Russian troops in the war. According to reports, the minister was accompanied by commanding officers of the "South" and "Center" troops during his visit amid the ongoing war. Further, the Defence Minister also gave necessary directives to the troops in order to intensify the operations and prevent any chance of an attack on the Donbass region by Ukrainian armed forces. "The Russian defence ministry gave the necessary instructions to ramp up the actions of groups in all operational areas in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching a massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements across Donbas and other regions," the military said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its fourth month now. The delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations, however, they have failed to produce desired results so far. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that "Russia does not have the courage to admit defeat." The embattled President also took a dig at Russian forces' apparent reliance on outdated equipment and Soviet-era strategies.

Image: AP