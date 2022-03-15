Russia's Deputy FM Claims US Is Trying To Destroy Relations With Moscow Amid Ukraine War

As the United States has been helping Ukraine with military and economic aid and imposing severe sanctions on Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov has stated that the US is attempting to ruin relations with Russia. He said that Russia hopes that the US will see the need of continuing to discuss strategic stability concerns with Moscow.

As per the reports of Sputnik, Ryabkov further stated that connections with the US have not been cut off, and they have no plans to do so. He claims that they recognise the significance of debating the issues that exist. However, he also stated that the recent initiatives to end the dialogue between the two countries in a number of key areas have come directly from the United States.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister went on to say that the US made this decision and he believes that after some time, it will become clear in Washington that issues such as strategic stability will need to be addressed. The Deputy FM claims that this is a problem that must be resolved. He also said that the subject is extremely complex and under the influence of the political situation, interrupting this business is equivalent to declaring a ban on civil aviation flights. Ryabkov further said that people have lost control and are now taking such drastic steps, according to Sputnik.

Ryabkov further said that their perspectives on the situation in Ukraine are diametrically opposed and everything that is happening now is primarily the result of Washington's long-term policy of purposely turning Ukraine "anti-Russian," and deliberately preventing Kyiv authorities of the opportunity to do something to fulfil the Minsk agreements at an earlier stage.

'Washington had ignored Moscow's warnings'

Earlier, the Deputy Foreign Minister had claimed that Moscow had warned the US about the consequences of the delivery of weapons to Ukraine such as man-portable air defence systems, anti-tank missile systems, and other such equipment. He further said that Washington had ignored Moscow's warnings and that now Russia and the US are not engaged in any discussion processes over Ukraine. On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to demands from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian soldiers.

Image: AP