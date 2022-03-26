As the invasion of Ukraine heads to complete a month, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Friday stated that no one wants a war. In a rather cynical remark, the incumbent deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Medvedev however warned that still, the potential threat of a nuclear confrontation looms under current dire circumstances. He also noted that in connection with such risks, it is mandatory to pursue a responsible policy.

"Nobody wants conflict, but the threat of a nuclear war is there all the time," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

With the war wreaking havoc on millions of lives, Medvedev failed to acknowledge the atrocities, instead hailed the "creation of nuclear weapons", adding it has "indeed" prevented a huge number of conflicts. He also accused members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) of "aiming at Russian facilities and domestic warheads at targets in Europe and the US."

Ex-Russian President chalks out optimal 'situation' for Moscow to use nukes

In a detailed interview with RIA Novosti, Medvedev also mapped the "situation" which would be considered "ideal" for Russians to use nuclear weapons. "All of them are spelled out in a relevant document," APA reported, citing the Russian state-owned channel. Nukes could be considered at times when Russia observes a threat to its sovereignty, for instance, if it was hit by a missile attack using nuclear weapons, he explained. Speaking with CNN, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov earlier this week put up a similar argument, saying "Russia could resort to nuclear weapons in response to what it deems an “existential threat.” In case there is an encroachment on critical infrastructure, which aims to annihilate the nuclear deterrent forces of Russia, the Kremlin could also launch a nuclear attack. Last, when there is an act of aggression against the Russian Federation or its allies, which threatens the existence of the ex-Soviet nation even with the use of conventional military weapons, could also pave the way for a nuclear war.

It is hard to rule out the possible yet extreme outcome with Putin's growing unpredictability in the invasion of Ukraine. Experts say, with the Russian president's frustration growing with lack of predetermined conquests due to the formidable Ukrainian Defence, the US has also remained worried about the blurry 'red lines.' White House has secretly drawn up a team of national security experts to monitor potential nuclear threats.

(Image: AP)