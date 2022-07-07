Russia's Ex-Prez Medvedev Warns West Against Attempts To Punish Moscow Over Ukraine War

As the war in Eastern Europe continues unabated with no sign of ending anytime soon, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned against any attempts by Western nations to punish a nuclear power like Russia. He stated that doing so could potentially imperil humanity. "The idea to punish a country with the largest nuclear potential is absurd and potentially creates the threat to mankind’s existence," he stated on Telegram, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Medvedev also slammed the United States, accusing it of spreading instability and havoc around the globe in the name of "true democracy."

Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, also denounced US-backed calls for an international tribunal to try Russia for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. He stated that it's the habit of the US to accuse others while staying immune from any trial. Pointing out the US nuclear attack on Japan during World War II and the Vietnam War, the Russian leader said that Washington has a long history of fighting brutal wars. "Was anyone held responsible for those crimes? What tribunal condemned the sea of blood spilt by the US there?" Medvedev asked.

Russia warns West against intervening in its actions in Kyiv

"The US and its useless stooges should remember the words of the Bible: Do not judge and you will not be judged ... so that the great day of his wrath doesn’t come to their home one day,” Medvedev stated, referring to the Apocalypse, as per the AP. The warning comes after a string of stern declarations from President Vladimir Putin and his officials, who cautioned the West against intervening in Moscow's actions in Kyiv. Notably, several western countries have also imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine claims to be probing 21,000 war crimes against Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify and entered its day 134th on Thursday, July 7. Meanwhile, Ukraine Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova claimed that her office is currently investigating at least 21,000 war crimes reported against Russian troops. She claimed that her office receives reports of 200-300 such crimes on an everyday basis.

