Russia's FM Sergei Lavrov Warns Of 'imminent' World War III; 'Danger Is Real'

Amid escalations in the Russia Ukraine war, Moscow has once again put a ‘real threat’ forward by warning of an ‘imminent’ World War III. Following Russia’s ravaging attack on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday demanded Kyiv comply with the peace talks. Furthermore, Lavrov warned against World War III looming in the forefront if the two sides failed to reach a peace agreement.

Lavrov on Monday openly criticized Ukraine's approach to the peace talks. According to The Moscow Times, Lavrov spoke with various Russian news agencies about Ukraine's approach to the peace talks and said that everything had a ‘limit’. "Goodwill has its limits. But if it isn't reciprocal, that doesn't help the negotiation process," Lavrov said as cited by The Moscow Times.

Earlier, while speaking in a recent meeting between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul, Turkey, Lavrov had mentioned that Kyiv presented a draft agreement as part of a peace agreement. He mentioned that the agreement marked a departure from its previous stand. Further, Lavrov slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that he was “pretending” on peace talks. However, he asserted that Russia will continue to engage in negotiations with Zelenskyy’s team.

Repeating his warning of a possible World War III, Lavrov said that the danger of the war is as real as it sounds. "The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," the Russian Foreign Minister quoted by The Moscow Times. It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Moscow has warned of a World War. Earlier in February, days after the invasion of Ukraine began, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered his nuclear forces to be on alert. Following this, the US and its NATO allies said they were avoiding direct military intervention in Ukraine, to avoid the risks of World War III.

Russian losses in Ukraine will prevent it from repeating its actions: Pentagon

Meanwhile, Pentagon chief Llyod Austin on Monday said that Russian losses in Ukraine will ensure Moscow does not repeat its actions elsewhere. He stated that he believes Ukraine has the potential to bog down Russia if it is provided with the "right equipment." Without clarifying what type of equipment he deemed fit for the war, Austin went on to add that Kyiv would also emerge victorious if it offered the "right support." The Pentagon chief made the deliberations while speaking to reporters from an undisclosed location in Poland. He was accompanied by US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP