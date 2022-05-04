Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Claims Israeli 'mercenaries' Fighting In Ukraine

On May 4, a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson alleged that Israeli mercenaries were fighting alongside Ukraine's far-right Azov Regiment. The spokesperson's remarks exacerbate tensions with Israel after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Adolf Hitler had "Jewish blood."

In an interview with pro-Kremlin radio station Sputnik, Maria Zakharova stated, "Israeli mercenaries are practically shoulder to shoulder with Azov militants in Ukraine."

Azov sprang to popularity in 2014 when far-right extremists took up arms to combat pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, but has since been taken over by the Ukrainian military. They've been fighting with the Ukrainian army against Russian troops, who began a military operation in the pro-Western country on February 24.

Its members include members of the Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol's port city, who are holed up within the Azovstal steel complex, which Russian soldiers attacked on May 3. By implying that Israelis are fighting alongside the Azov, whom Russia regards as "fascists" and "Nazis," Moscow is exacerbating tensions that have been simmering since Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared on Sunday that Hitler had "Jewish blood."

Israel reacted angrily to his words, calling them "unforgivable and outrageous" and a "terrible historical error." On Tuesday, Russia's foreign ministry accused Israel of supporting "the neo-Nazi dictatorship in Kyiv." President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is of Jewish ancestry.

Russia-Ukraine War

On May 4, the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its 70th day, with explosions still heard in various Ukrainian cities. After being trapped for several days in the besieged city of Mariupol, Zelenskyy announced on May 1 that approximately 100 civilians had been evacuated from the Azovstal steel complex. The head of the US delegation, Nancy Pelosi, arrived in Kyiv and declared, "We will not be bullied by Russia."

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video message on Facebook on May 4 that 156 individuals had arrived in Zaporizhzhia. He claimed that some who arrived in Zaporizhzhia had spent more than two months in shelters. He extended gratitude to all who assisted in the people's rescue. Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of breaking the ceasefire by continuing to strike the Azovstal steel facility and attempting to storm it.

