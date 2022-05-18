Russia's Frozen Assets Can Be Used To Reconstruct Ukraine, Says UK's Liz Truss

Russian assets seized in Britain could be used to help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. After Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24, the Western nations including the US and the UK stood in strong support of Kyiv. Truss, who has previously accused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces of war crimes, has also vowed to hold the Kremlin accountable for his crimes.

Amid war, in an interview with Times Radio, the British Foreign Secretary said, "We will, of course, work to make sure that Russia has to contribute to the rebuilding of Ukraine.”

It is to note here that in his national addresses, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the European allies to contribute to the reconstruction of his country after the war with Russia ultimately ceases. However, with the conflict in the 84th day, there is no sign of a breakthrough agreement between both sides.

Truss called on NATO to provide Ukraine with artillery

Earlier, according to the BBC, the UK Foreign Secretary had called on the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to provide Ukraine with the artillery. While speaking in Berlin on Sunday, Truss had said that NATO member nations have agreed to continue the support for Ukraine against Russia. She said, “Putin must face a sustained defeat in Ukraine, Russia must be contained and such aggression must never happen again. […] Ukraine's security must come from it being able to defend itself. Allies must support Ukraine's move to NATO-standard equipment, immediately providing artillery, training and the required expertise”.

While Finland and Sweden filed the official application for admission into NATO on Wednesday, Truss had said a couple of days ago that the defence alliance should maintain its “open door” policy towards admitting new members. "NATO's open door policy is essential and if Finland and Sweden decide to apply to join, it is clear that they would strengthen the alliance and European security as a whole," she added.

Image: AP

