Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Altering Japan's Security Assessment In Asia: Report

The ongoing ravaging war between Russia and Ukraine, which is showing no signs of ending anytime soon, is reportedly changing Japan's security assessment in Asia, CNN reported on Sunday. According to the report, Japan PM Fumio Kishida has taken some notable measures since Russia launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine in late February. He has imposed several embargoes on Russia, agreed with Pope Francis to achieve a nuclear-free world, and travelled to Southeast Asia and Europe on a diplomatic mission to mobilize world leaders to safeguard democracy.

The report further stated that the Japanese Prime Minister sees parallels between Russia's actions in Europe and China's expansion in the Indo-Pacific, and is working to safeguard democracy in Ukraine. "We strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force, regardless of the location," said Kishida, in a joint statement with European Union (EU) leaders. He further stated that Russia's unjustifiable and unprovoked military intervention against an independent and sovereign Ukraine violates international law and the UN Charter's objectives, jeopardising European and global security.

Japan's PM expresses concerns over reports of militarization in South China Sea

Furthermore, the Japanese PM also expressed grave concerns over reports of militarization, coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea, without naming China as an aggressor. Meanwhile, Japan's geographic location puts it in an increasingly dangerous security situation, with China to the south, nuclear-armed North Korea to the west, and Russia to the north. As a result, the war in Ukraine has sparked unprecedented questions over Japan's national security, the CNN report claimed.

Japan signs $100mn loan agreement with Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Japan has also signed a 13 billion yen ($100 million) loan agreement with Ukraine, providing financial assistance while the war-torn country recovers from Russia's invasion. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) stated that the support would be co-financed with the World Bank and included in the Ukrainian government's budget. It further stated that these funds would not be used in Ukraine for military purposes. Notably, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate unabated and entered its day 88th on Sunday, May 22.

Image: AP