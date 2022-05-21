Last Updated:

Russia Ukraine LIVE: Biden Signs $40B For Ukraine Assistance, Confirms White House

Russia Ukraine war has entered day 87 and intense fighting has been reported around Severodonetsk in the Donbas as the Kremlin moved to change its law to remove the age limit for soldiers. Ukrainian soldiers in Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol have now ended their defence. Meanwhile, Russia has also warned of preparing military units to respond to Finland and Sweden's development to join NATO.

Written By
Digital Desk
Russia Ukraine war

Image: AP

pointer
07:00 IST, May 22nd 2022
Zelenskyy's advisor asks not to lift sanctions in exchange for the opening of Ukrainian ports

In an interview with Nastoyaschee Vremya, Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office said that the relaxation of sanctions by the West in exchange for the opening of Ukrainian ports will intensify the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the possibility of a Russian invasion of other European nations. He further stated that negotiations on concessions for the Russians cannot take place since it would indicate the EU and the US' weakness to them.

Podoliak said that Russia is always blackmailing and willing to murder people in order to gain an advantage. Talking about lifting the sanction, he said that if some sanctions are lifted it will encourage Russia to push the conflict further not only in Ukraine but they will realize that the world is truly weak, just as it was before the Ukraine conflict.

pointer
06:48 IST, May 22nd 2022
US might keep over 100,000 troops in Europe due to NATO's potential tensions with Russia

The latest report suggests that the US might keep 100,000 troops in Europe for the foreseeable future as tensions between Russia and Sweden, Finland, or other NATO might escalate after Sweden and Finland's NATO membership. The number of troops stationed in the region may increase temporarily if NATO conducts more military exercises, and the US may expand its presence in Europe if the security situation changes.

pointer
06:38 IST, May 22nd 2022
Poland's President Andrzej Duda arrives in Ukraine, will give a speech to Verkhovna Rada

President of Poland's website suggests that the Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Ukraine as he is scheduled to give a speech to the Verkhovna Rada on Sunday.

The President of the Republic of Poland, as the first foreign head of state since the beginning of the war, will give a statement to the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv.

pointer
06:28 IST, May 22nd 2022
Russia destroys the Pavlograd bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk

Serhiy Hayday, the commander of the regional military administration, in a post on his Telegram page on Saturday, said that Russians demolished the bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in Ukraine's Luhansk area. He called that this will significantly hinder the evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid.

Hayday went on to say that this was the second time it had happened as during the liberation of Lysychansk in July 2014, militants blew up the span of the bridge during the enemy's retreat.

pointer
06:22 IST, May 22nd 2022
Over 1,000 educational facilities destroyed by Russian forces since the war started: Zelenskyy

Since the commencement of the war, the Russian Army has destroyed over 1,000 educational facilities, as the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests. He stated that the Russian Army demolished 1,873 educational establishments which is a massive scale of loss.

Since the war began in February, Russian shelling has hit elementary schools, universities, kindergartens and other institutions.

pointer
06:18 IST, May 22nd 2022
Sanctions against Russia have broken all logistics corridors for trade, says Transport Minister

Russian Transportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Saturday that Western sanctions against the Russian Federation had "practically shattered all" logistics channels used by the country for trade.

He told TASS that Moscow is exploring using other trade routes, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which connects India with Central Asian countries, Russia, and Europe via Iran.

pointer
05:49 IST, May 22nd 2022
Russia lost 29 of its personnel, military equipment in the south of Ukraine

The Ukrainian military in the south has killed 29 Russian invaders and a large amount of hostile military equipment was destroyed.

The Operational Command "South" stated that the enemy continues to conduct hostilities on the occupied frontier and enhance the fortification equipment of its positions along the line of contact in the Kherson and Mykolaiv districts but the Ukrainian forces are showing resistance. It further stated that the enemy lost 29 personnel, an updated T-72B3 tank, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-C," and other armoured vehicles as a result of the Ukrainian military's missile and artillery operations, which were backed up by aircraft.

pointer
05:20 IST, May 22nd 2022
Zelenskyy says the situation in Donbas is severe but they are resisting the attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the situation in Donbas is extremely severe, as the Russian army has escalated its attacks on Slovyansk and Severodonetsk in recent days. He further claimed that the onslaught is being resisted by Ukraine's Armed Forces and that every day that their defenders divert Russia's offensive plans, disturbing them, is a tangible contribution to the main day's approach.

pointer
04:38 IST, May 22nd 2022
Serbian President Vucic says Serbia would resist associating with sanctions on Russia

Despite appeals to support the West, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that the National Security Council of Serbia would resist associating with sanctions on Russia for as long as possible. On Saturday he said that their responsibility is to their country and they must adhere to the National Security Council's judgments as closely as possible and for as long as possible.

pointer
03:43 IST, May 22nd 2022
Ukraine is holding 21 Turkish ships hostage in Odesa

It was announced on Saturday that Ukrainian armed forces had stopped 21 Turkish ships in the Black Sea port of Odesa to avert a full-scale Russian attack. As Ukrainian and Russian soldiers fight for control of the port, an unknown number of foreign-flagged commerce ships have been stuck. Russia has stated that all civilian vessels will be able to leave the port safely, but Ukraine has refused, citing the presence of unsecured naval mines as a reason. Ukrainians may have been using Turkish ships to protect themselves from Russian strikes, according to a Turkish newspaper.

pointer
02:59 IST, May 22nd 2022
Russia evacuated 18,873 Ukrainians from Lugansk and Donetsk

A senior Russian defence official stated on Saturday that Russia had brought 18,873 Ukrainians stranded in the Lugansk and Donetsk districts to safety the previous day, including 2,282 children. Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said that since the commencement of the special military operation, 1,396,798 individuals have been evacuated, including 234,762 children.

pointer
02:15 IST, May 22nd 2022
Ukraine's Deputy PM met with relatives of captured Marine from the 36th Brigade

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine stated that she met with relatives of the 36th Brigade detained Marines.

In a Facebook post, she said that they met with relatives of captured Marines from the 36th Brigade today. She further said, "In this difficult and disturbing time, a sincere conversation between the authorities and military family members is especially important. Stick together, keep calm, and support each other. We will fight for the return of every one of our military."

 

pointer
01:18 IST, May 22nd 2022
Zelenskyy talks to Italian PM Mario Draghi, discusses defence cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about defence cooperation.

He claimed that he and Mario Draghi discussed defence cooperation over the phone and also the need to expedite the implementation of the sixth package of sanctions, and the necessity to unblock Ukrainian ports. He further stated that he also expressed his gratitude for unwavering support on Ukraine's path to European Union.

 

pointer
00:46 IST, May 22nd 2022
In the Donetsk region, 7 civilians killed, 10 injured due to the Russian attack

Pavel Kirilenko, the Governor of Donetsk Oblast said that seven civilians were killed and ten more were injured as a result of enemy bombardment of Donetsk region settlements on Saturday.

He stated that on May 21, Russian troops in Donbas killed seven civilians, three in Liman, two in Nikolaevka, one in Avdiivka, and one in Svyatogorsk. He further said that ten people were injured due to the attack. In addition, one individual was recorded in Konstantinovka as having been wounded by Russians in the Luhansk region.

pointer
00:12 IST, May 22nd 2022
Zelenskyy claims Ukraine has 700,000 Armed forces

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put the country's armed forces at 700,000. He stated that today, they have 700,000 people and that they can see the outcome of their labour.

Before Russia initiated the military campaign in February, he said that Ukraine had fewer than 300,000 military personnel, with 120,000 combat-ready forces. In early 2022, he issued a decree mandating an increase of at least 100,000 people.

pointer
23:53 IST, May 21st 2022
President Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs full EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Saturday that Ukraine should become a full candidate for membership in the EU rather than joining a bigger "European political community" antechamber proposed by France.

At a joint press conference with visiting Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that they don't need any alternatives to Ukraine's bid to join the European Union and that they don't need such concessions.

pointer
23:29 IST, May 21st 2022
US says M777 towed howitzers ready for shipment to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense confirmed on Saturday that M777 towed howitzers were on their way to Ukraine. It stated that as part of US security support, the United States Air Force has secured M777 155mm towed howitzers for transport to Ukraine.

The reports suggest that the US will "immediately begin the transfer" of 18 towed 155mm howitzers and 18 tractors, as well as three AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radars, as part of the new aid package. Weapons are being shipped to an airfield in Rzeszow, Poland, which is 90 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

pointer
23:11 IST, May 21st 2022
US State Secy Blinken met Saudi Deputy Defense Minister, discusses Ukraine among other things

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and First Deputy Wendy Sherman met with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Hamed bin Salman in Washington to talk about energy markets and support for Ukraine. The two sides discussed "the United States' sustained commitment to bolstering Saudi Arabia's defence, as well as ongoing measures to oppose Iran's threat and maintain strong support for Ukraine.

Another topic of discussion was "pressure on global energy markets," the cause of which the State Department links to the situation in Ukraine. At a meeting, the parties discussed ways to combat this pressure.

pointer
22:49 IST, May 21st 2022
Ukraine fired 140 shells and mines at six settlements of the DPR

DPR's People's Militia stated that the Ukrainian military has fired over 140 shells and mines at six DPR settlements since the start of the day.

It said that Ukraine launched around 140 shells and mines from 122-mm BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, 122-mm cannon artillery and 120 and 82-mm mortars since the start of the current day. It further said that six republican settlements were shelled in their districts destroying a house and a football field.

pointer
22:27 IST, May 21st 2022
Ukraine's FM Kuleba says only Ukraine will define when and how the war will end

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that only Ukraine will be able to determine when and how the war will end. He said that following a horrific armed attack, they exercised their right to self-defense under UN Charter Article 51 and that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made his position known. He claimed that they don't require anyone else's land, but they will not abandon what they already have.

 

pointer
22:07 IST, May 21st 2022
Russia bans more than 900 Americans, including President Joe Biden

More than 900 Americans, including President Joe Biden and other high-ranking Americans, have been barred from entering Russia indefinitely. Hundreds of members of Congress are also included on the list, which also includes Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, CIA Director William Burns and others.

Russian Foreign Ministry suggests that the limitations were implemented in reaction to US sanctions imposed following the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

pointer
21:00 IST, May 21st 2022
Ukraine is not looking to attack Russia, avers Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said the war will not be waged on Russian territory but reminded the international community that the Donbas region remains sovereign to Ukraine."Everyone is afraid that Ukraine will somehow attack the Russian Federation. I want to remind everyone that we are waging war on our own territory, and even if someone from Europe or the world is used to Donbas being occupied territory of Russia and has already become accustomed that Russian passports are issued there, we would like to say that it is not very good custom," said Zelenskyy.

"This is our territory, and we are going step-by-step and will go further to liberate our territory. You see, we just can't pay the price of tens or hundreds of thousands of lives, so we ask you to help us. These Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, which stand in some countries, just stand still - they are the key to our survival," he added. 

pointer
20:40 IST, May 21st 2022
NATO chief speaks to Erdogan; assures to address Ankara's security concerns

Amid Turkey's constant attack on NATO over the membership application of Finland and Sweden, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday dialled the Turkish President. According to Stoltenberg, he tried to convince Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the joining of Sweden and Finland. He assured Erdogan to address his concerns regarding Ankara's security.
 

 

pointer
20:23 IST, May 21st 2022
Erdogan calls his Finnish & Swedish counterparts; objects decision of joining NATO

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday, spoke to his Finnish and Swedish counterparts. According to the statement released by the presidential office, he objected to the two Nordic nations becoming members of NATO. Further, he urged his counterparts to ditch financial and political support for “terrorist” groups threatening Turkey’s national security.

 

pointer
20:04 IST, May 21st 2022
Russia cuts off gas exports to Finland after 50 years

Russia halted gas exports to neighbouring Finland on Saturday, a highly symbolic move that came just days after the Nordic country announced it wanted to join NATO and marked a likely end to Finland's nearly 50 years of importing natural gas from Russia.
The measure taken by the Russian energy giant Gazprom was in line with an earlier announcement following Helsinki’s refusal to pay for the gas in rubles as Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded European countries do since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. 

pointer
19:49 IST, May 21st 2022
Russian forces block medical supply, accuses Ukrainian Health Minister

The Ukrainian Health Minister on Saturday accused Russian forces of blocking the medical supply. According to Minister Viktor Lyashko, at least 235 medical institutions are facing an acute shortage of medical supplies and most of them in Kherson Oblast.

 

pointer
19:23 IST, May 21st 2022
Ukraine launches hotline for Russian army's soldiers to surrender

Ukraine on Saturday launched a hotline for the Russian army's soldiers after it has intercepted calls from soldiers complaining the service to slavery. As per The Kyiv Independent, the hotline will facilitate Russian soldiers who are currently serving in the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to surrender. 

 

pointer
19:07 IST, May 21st 2022
Russia won't be among guarantors of Ukraine's security, avers Zelenskyy

Amid the brutal Russian attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy affirmed that Moscow will not be among the guarantors of Ukraine's security. According to a report by Yevropeyska Pravda, President Zelenskyy said Ukraine has been analysing a range of security guarantors from trusted fellow countries but added he does not see Russia as the potential country that could become guarantors of the country's security. "Today, we are considering a range of security guarantors from trusted partner countries. We are developing this project with them. We have developed it," he said during an interview with ICTV. 

pointer
18:50 IST, May 21st 2022
Russia: Ukrainian base destroyed in Odesa region

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian fuel depot at Odesa's port and a significant cache of weapons supplied by the West in the Zhytomyr region, the Defence Ministry in Moscow claimed Saturday. The ministry released footage it said showed strikes on Ukrainian targets in Zhytomyr. There was no confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

pointer
18:23 IST, May 21st 2022
Moody's downgrades Ukraine's ratings

The Moody's Investors Service has lowered Ukraine’s long-term credit rating from Caa2 to Caa3 due to the risks of a protracted war with Russia and an increasing public debt burden over international financial support, Kyiv Independent reported. Earlier in March, it had downgraded Russia's credit rating close to default, pegging the Russian economy to shrink by 7% in 2022 and decline further in 2023.

 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia Ukraine war, Russian invasion, war in Ukraine
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND