Russia Ukraine LIVE: Biden Signs $40B For Ukraine Assistance, Confirms White House

Quick links:
Image: AP
In an interview with Nastoyaschee Vremya, Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office said that the relaxation of sanctions by the West in exchange for the opening of Ukrainian ports will intensify the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the possibility of a Russian invasion of other European nations. He further stated that negotiations on concessions for the Russians cannot take place since it would indicate the EU and the US' weakness to them.
Podoliak said that Russia is always blackmailing and willing to murder people in order to gain an advantage. Talking about lifting the sanction, he said that if some sanctions are lifted it will encourage Russia to push the conflict further not only in Ukraine but they will realize that the world is truly weak, just as it was before the Ukraine conflict.
The latest report suggests that the US might keep 100,000 troops in Europe for the foreseeable future as tensions between Russia and Sweden, Finland, or other NATO might escalate after Sweden and Finland's NATO membership. The number of troops stationed in the region may increase temporarily if NATO conducts more military exercises, and the US may expand its presence in Europe if the security situation changes.
President of Poland's website suggests that the Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Ukraine as he is scheduled to give a speech to the Verkhovna Rada on Sunday.
The President of the Republic of Poland, as the first foreign head of state since the beginning of the war, will give a statement to the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv.
Serhiy Hayday, the commander of the regional military administration, in a post on his Telegram page on Saturday, said that Russians demolished the bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in Ukraine's Luhansk area. He called that this will significantly hinder the evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid.
Hayday went on to say that this was the second time it had happened as during the liberation of Lysychansk in July 2014, militants blew up the span of the bridge during the enemy's retreat.
Since the commencement of the war, the Russian Army has destroyed over 1,000 educational facilities, as the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests. He stated that the Russian Army demolished 1,873 educational establishments which is a massive scale of loss.
Since the war began in February, Russian shelling has hit elementary schools, universities, kindergartens and other institutions.
Russian Transportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Saturday that Western sanctions against the Russian Federation had "practically shattered all" logistics channels used by the country for trade.
He told TASS that Moscow is exploring using other trade routes, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which connects India with Central Asian countries, Russia, and Europe via Iran.
The Ukrainian military in the south has killed 29 Russian invaders and a large amount of hostile military equipment was destroyed.
The Operational Command "South" stated that the enemy continues to conduct hostilities on the occupied frontier and enhance the fortification equipment of its positions along the line of contact in the Kherson and Mykolaiv districts but the Ukrainian forces are showing resistance. It further stated that the enemy lost 29 personnel, an updated T-72B3 tank, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-C," and other armoured vehicles as a result of the Ukrainian military's missile and artillery operations, which were backed up by aircraft.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the situation in Donbas is extremely severe, as the Russian army has escalated its attacks on Slovyansk and Severodonetsk in recent days. He further claimed that the onslaught is being resisted by Ukraine's Armed Forces and that every day that their defenders divert Russia's offensive plans, disturbing them, is a tangible contribution to the main day's approach.
Despite appeals to support the West, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that the National Security Council of Serbia would resist associating with sanctions on Russia for as long as possible. On Saturday he said that their responsibility is to their country and they must adhere to the National Security Council's judgments as closely as possible and for as long as possible.
It was announced on Saturday that Ukrainian armed forces had stopped 21 Turkish ships in the Black Sea port of Odesa to avert a full-scale Russian attack. As Ukrainian and Russian soldiers fight for control of the port, an unknown number of foreign-flagged commerce ships have been stuck. Russia has stated that all civilian vessels will be able to leave the port safely, but Ukraine has refused, citing the presence of unsecured naval mines as a reason. Ukrainians may have been using Turkish ships to protect themselves from Russian strikes, according to a Turkish newspaper.
A senior Russian defence official stated on Saturday that Russia had brought 18,873 Ukrainians stranded in the Lugansk and Donetsk districts to safety the previous day, including 2,282 children. Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said that since the commencement of the special military operation, 1,396,798 individuals have been evacuated, including 234,762 children.
Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine stated that she met with relatives of the 36th Brigade detained Marines.
In a Facebook post, she said that they met with relatives of captured Marines from the 36th Brigade today. She further said, "In this difficult and disturbing time, a sincere conversation between the authorities and military family members is especially important. Stick together, keep calm, and support each other. We will fight for the return of every one of our military."
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about defence cooperation.
He claimed that he and Mario Draghi discussed defence cooperation over the phone and also the need to expedite the implementation of the sixth package of sanctions, and the necessity to unblock Ukrainian ports. He further stated that he also expressed his gratitude for unwavering support on Ukraine's path to European Union.
Had a phone conversation with #MarioDraghi at his initiative. Talked about defensive cooperation, the need to accelerate the 6th package of sanctions and unblock Ukrainian ports. Thanked for the unconditional support for Ukraine on the path to the #EU.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 21, 2022
Pavel Kirilenko, the Governor of Donetsk Oblast said that seven civilians were killed and ten more were injured as a result of enemy bombardment of Donetsk region settlements on Saturday.
He stated that on May 21, Russian troops in Donbas killed seven civilians, three in Liman, two in Nikolaevka, one in Avdiivka, and one in Svyatogorsk. He further said that ten people were injured due to the attack. In addition, one individual was recorded in Konstantinovka as having been wounded by Russians in the Luhansk region.
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put the country's armed forces at 700,000. He stated that today, they have 700,000 people and that they can see the outcome of their labour.
Before Russia initiated the military campaign in February, he said that Ukraine had fewer than 300,000 military personnel, with 120,000 combat-ready forces. In early 2022, he issued a decree mandating an increase of at least 100,000 people.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Saturday that Ukraine should become a full candidate for membership in the EU rather than joining a bigger "European political community" antechamber proposed by France.
At a joint press conference with visiting Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that they don't need any alternatives to Ukraine's bid to join the European Union and that they don't need such concessions.
The US Department of Defense confirmed on Saturday that M777 towed howitzers were on their way to Ukraine. It stated that as part of US security support, the United States Air Force has secured M777 155mm towed howitzers for transport to Ukraine.
The reports suggest that the US will "immediately begin the transfer" of 18 towed 155mm howitzers and 18 tractors, as well as three AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radars, as part of the new aid package. Weapons are being shipped to an airfield in Rzeszow, Poland, which is 90 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and First Deputy Wendy Sherman met with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Hamed bin Salman in Washington to talk about energy markets and support for Ukraine. The two sides discussed "the United States' sustained commitment to bolstering Saudi Arabia's defence, as well as ongoing measures to oppose Iran's threat and maintain strong support for Ukraine.
Another topic of discussion was "pressure on global energy markets," the cause of which the State Department links to the situation in Ukraine. At a meeting, the parties discussed ways to combat this pressure.
DPR's People's Militia stated that the Ukrainian military has fired over 140 shells and mines at six DPR settlements since the start of the day.
It said that Ukraine launched around 140 shells and mines from 122-mm BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, 122-mm cannon artillery and 120 and 82-mm mortars since the start of the current day. It further said that six republican settlements were shelled in their districts destroying a house and a football field.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that only Ukraine will be able to determine when and how the war will end. He said that following a horrific armed attack, they exercised their right to self-defense under UN Charter Article 51 and that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made his position known. He claimed that they don't require anyone else's land, but they will not abandon what they already have.
Ukraine, and only Ukraine will define when and how the war ends. We exercise our right to self-defence under article 51 of the UN Charter following a brutal armed attack. President @ZelenskyyUa has been clear. We don’t need anyone else’s land, but we won’t give up on what’s ours.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 21, 2022
More than 900 Americans, including President Joe Biden and other high-ranking Americans, have been barred from entering Russia indefinitely. Hundreds of members of Congress are also included on the list, which also includes Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, CIA Director William Burns and others.
Russian Foreign Ministry suggests that the limitations were implemented in reaction to US sanctions imposed following the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said the war will not be waged on Russian territory but reminded the international community that the Donbas region remains sovereign to Ukraine."Everyone is afraid that Ukraine will somehow attack the Russian Federation. I want to remind everyone that we are waging war on our own territory, and even if someone from Europe or the world is used to Donbas being occupied territory of Russia and has already become accustomed that Russian passports are issued there, we would like to say that it is not very good custom," said Zelenskyy.
"This is our territory, and we are going step-by-step and will go further to liberate our territory. You see, we just can't pay the price of tens or hundreds of thousands of lives, so we ask you to help us. These Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, which stand in some countries, just stand still - they are the key to our survival," he added.
Amid Turkey's constant attack on NATO over the membership application of Finland and Sweden, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday dialled the Turkish President. According to Stoltenberg, he tried to convince Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the joining of Sweden and Finland. He assured Erdogan to address his concerns regarding Ankara's security.
Spoke with President @RTErdogan of our valued Ally #Turkey on the importance of #NATO’s Open Door and the membership applications by #Finland & #Sweden. We agree that the security concerns of all Allies must be taken into account and talks need to continue to find a solution.— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) May 21, 2022
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday, spoke to his Finnish and Swedish counterparts. According to the statement released by the presidential office, he objected to the two Nordic nations becoming members of NATO. Further, he urged his counterparts to ditch financial and political support for “terrorist” groups threatening Turkey’s national security.
President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden.— Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) May 21, 2022
The call addressed the Türkiye-Sweden relations and Sweden's application for NATO membership.
President @RTErdogan said Türkiye had thus far fully supported NATO's open door policy, and that solidarity was an essential value within the Alliance in terms of both the security of the member countries and the collective security.— Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) May 21, 2022
President @RTErdogan underscored that Türkiye had for long been pointing to its resentment over Sweden's contact with individuals and so-called organizations controlled by the PKK/YPG/PYD terrorist organization.— Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) May 21, 2022
Russia halted gas exports to neighbouring Finland on Saturday, a highly symbolic move that came just days after the Nordic country announced it wanted to join NATO and marked a likely end to Finland's nearly 50 years of importing natural gas from Russia.
The measure taken by the Russian energy giant Gazprom was in line with an earlier announcement following Helsinki’s refusal to pay for the gas in rubles as Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded European countries do since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The Ukrainian Health Minister on Saturday accused Russian forces of blocking the medical supply. According to Minister Viktor Lyashko, at least 235 medical institutions are facing an acute shortage of medical supplies and most of them in Kherson Oblast.
⚡️Health minister: Russian forces block medicine supply to hospitals in occupied territories.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 21, 2022
According to Viktor Lyashko, 235 medical institutions and 20 emergency teams, most of them in Kherson Oblast, are facing shortages.
Ukraine on Saturday launched a hotline for the Russian army's soldiers after it has intercepted calls from soldiers complaining the service to slavery. As per The Kyiv Independent, the hotline will facilitate Russian soldiers who are currently serving in the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to surrender.
⚡️Ukraine launches hotline for Russian army's soldiers to surrender.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 21, 2022
After intercepting calls from soldiers conscripted by Russia in the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine who compare their service to slavery and ask for help, the 2024 hotline was launched for them to surrender.
Amid the brutal Russian attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy affirmed that Moscow will not be among the guarantors of Ukraine's security. According to a report by Yevropeyska Pravda, President Zelenskyy said Ukraine has been analysing a range of security guarantors from trusted fellow countries but added he does not see Russia as the potential country that could become guarantors of the country's security. "Today, we are considering a range of security guarantors from trusted partner countries. We are developing this project with them. We have developed it," he said during an interview with ICTV.
Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian fuel depot at Odesa's port and a significant cache of weapons supplied by the West in the Zhytomyr region, the Defence Ministry in Moscow claimed Saturday. The ministry released footage it said showed strikes on Ukrainian targets in Zhytomyr. There was no confirmation from the Ukrainian side.
The Moody's Investors Service has lowered Ukraine’s long-term credit rating from Caa2 to Caa3 due to the risks of a protracted war with Russia and an increasing public debt burden over international financial support, Kyiv Independent reported. Earlier in March, it had downgraded Russia's credit rating close to default, pegging the Russian economy to shrink by 7% in 2022 and decline further in 2023.
⚡️Moody's downgrades Ukraine's ratings.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 21, 2022
Rating agency Moody’s lowered Ukraine’s long-term credit rating from Caa2 to Caa3 due to the risks of a protracted war with Russia and an increasing public debt burden over international financial support.