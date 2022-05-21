Russia Ukraine LIVE: Biden Signs $40B For Ukraine Assistance, Confirms White House

In an interview with Nastoyaschee Vremya, Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office said that the relaxation of sanctions by the West in exchange for the opening of Ukrainian ports will intensify the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the possibility of a Russian invasion of other European nations. He further stated that negotiations on concessions for the Russians cannot take place since it would indicate the EU and the US' weakness to them.

Podoliak said that Russia is always blackmailing and willing to murder people in order to gain an advantage. Talking about lifting the sanction, he said that if some sanctions are lifted it will encourage Russia to push the conflict further not only in Ukraine but they will realize that the world is truly weak, just as it was before the Ukraine conflict.