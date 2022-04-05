In a coordinated move, at least four European countries last week expelled nearly 40 Russian diplomats declaring them "persona non grata." Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Monday denounced the mass expulsion calling it a "schizoid campaign" launched by the West. He added, if the Russian envoys are removed in such a manner, "it is time to hang barn locks on Western embassies in Russia."

"If this continues, it will be fitting, as I wrote back on 26th February - to slam shut the door on Western embassies. It will be cheaper for everyone. And then we will end up just looking at each other in no other way than through gunsights," Ex-Russian president and incumbent deputy head of Security Council Medvedev said.

Russia 'will respond proportionately' to mass expulsion of Russian diplomats

The ex-Russian president also warned that Russia "will respond proportionately" to the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats. "Everyone knows the answer: it will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations. Who have they punished? First of all, themselves," he questioned in a post on his Telegram channel, indicating the western nations be held accountable for the current Russia-Ukraine crisis.

EU countries expel slew of Russian diplomats 'suspected of spying'

Medvedev's remarks follow France Foreign Ministry's decision to expel "numerous" Russian envoys on Monday, saying that their "activities were contrary to security interests." Paris' announcement came hours after Germany said it was set to suspend the diplomatic presence of at least 40 Russian officials. Berlin said that the envoys "whom we attribute to the Russian intelligence services" were asked to discontinue. "We won't allow this criminal war of aggression to also be conducted as an information war in Germany," said German interior minister Nancy Faeser. Subsequently, Lithuania on Monday informed that it has expelled the Russian ambassador to Vilnius and will recall the envoy to Moscow.

Last Tuesday, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic ousted a total of 43 embassy staffers. Poland and Belgium last week took similar actions, with Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes stating that the step was in view of "our national security." Poland alone expelled 45 accredited Russian staffers allegedly for "suspected espionage in the country." At least 21 staffers of the Russian embassy in Brussels and consulate in Antwerp were asked to leave the country within two weeks. Ireland cited "security advice from intelligence officials" as a reason to ask Russian officials to depart from the country. "Their activities are not in accordance with the international standards of diplomatic behaviour," said Ireland PM Micheal Martin, as quoted by BBC.

The developments come on the sidelines of Russian troops gradually scaling out of key Ukrainian cities, leaving behind a trail of a massacre in the towns of Bucha, Borodyanka, and more. According to the Ukraine prosecutor-general at least 410 dead bodies with signs of torture were discovered in Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv. Corpses with hands tied were found in Bucha by Ukrainian authorities with Zelenskyy accusing Russia of comitting 'genocide' in Ukraine. However, the Russian Federation has denied its role in "genocide."

(Image: AP)