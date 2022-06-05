As the brutal Russia-Ukraine war in Eastern Europe enters its 102nd day, the chief of the regional military administration, Serhiy Hayday claimed that the Russian army is "throwing all its reserves" toward seizing Severodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk area. On Ukrainian television, Hayday said, “They had previously managed to capture most of the city, but now our military has pushed them back," CNN reported. He further highlighted that Chechen soldiers who appeared to assume that the war has been won had also infiltrated the city.

According to the Serhiy Hayday, Russia has suffered "huge losses" as a result of Ukraine's recovery of a section of the city, The Guardian reported. He went on to say that Ukraine currently controls almost half of the major eastern city of Severodonetsk after retaking 20% of the land lost to Russian forces. He said that Russia had previously succeeded in capturing the majority of the city, but now they have pushed them back.

Russians attempting to destroy bridges to cut Ukrainian reinforcements

In addition to this, Hayday asserted that the Russians have been attempting to destroy bridges "so that we cannot provide reinforcements to our guys who are in Severodonetsk, who are defending the Luhansk region." He further added that Russians are very concerned about Ukraine's defenders' success, which can be achieved if ammunition, weapons, and reinforcements are provided in a timely manner. “This is the first thing they are afraid of," he claimed.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian official emphasised that the humanitarian situation in the region is challenging. Hayday said that currently, they are unable to evacuate residents or deliver humanitarian supplies to Severodonetsk. Lysychansk and the Hirske village are the only sites where they can transport humanitarian cargo of food and medication, CNN reported.

The chief of the regional military administration said, "Even in Lysychansk, we are shelled, but daily we continue to transport humanitarian goods by trucks. We may even evacuate people, but quietly, without publicity, because the Russian army is shooting at evacuation buses".

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Striuk, the city's military administrator, stated that street fights are continuing in Severodonetsk. Striuk had also declared late Saturday that the Ukrainian military has been doing everything to push the adversary out of the city.

According to Striuk, the city's residential areas have been split in two. He noted that the situation is stressful, however, Ukrainian military forces have optimism and trust that all will work out. He said that roughly 13,000 people were in the city when Russian soldiers attacked it, but that some had been forcefully evacuated to the seized region.

(Image: AP)